The tree is lost but there's a lot to gain

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: The red or black bean scar tree that once stood on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Sts, Grafton. Lesley Apps

IT'S plain to see the destruction of the Aboriginal scar tree in Grafton's residential area of Dovedale was a complete stuff- up by Clarence Valley Council and last week the council paid the price in monetary terms at least when it was fined $300,000.

After hacking the tree beyond any chance of a fruitful recovery in 2013, it finished the job three years later by cutting up and grinding down the stump of this culturally significant Aboriginal object.

The tree was here well before European settlement. It survived a whole neighbourhood being built around it - houses, gardens, roads. Residents walked their dogs by it every day. It was on the heritage tree trail and was also a living object used for indigenous teachings.

Despite this, and the local lands council reminding CVC of the tree's importance after the first maiming, it didn't survive the bungling system that was supposed to protect it.

Galling and hurtful as this scenario sounds, many indigenous people involved in the prosecution are choosing to look beyond the events that led to this assault on their culture and are seeking a positive outcome.

This attitude is not an easy one to exude, especially in the face of this country's general lack of recognition of the world's oldest living culture.

Kudos to the indigenous nations of the Clarence for being able to reach this place with local government, one that could be a turning point for the whole community, and, who knows, maybe the entire nation some day.