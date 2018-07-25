Twin models go viral thanks to Instagram

THEY'RE the 'twins' from Caloundra who have gone viral thanks to Instagram, boasting almost a million followers each and catching the eye of leading international brands.

Elisha and Renee Herbert, 18, rocketed to fame through the social media platform and are now two of the most sought after models on the planet.

Signed to Elite Model Agency, the girls are being chased for shoots across the world, with a "phenomenal amount of bookings" coming in.

Their journey started simply by posting fashion and travel photos they liked at 14.

Four years on and the girls boast an online presence closing in on a collective two million.

Calvin Klein, Lounge Underwear, Princess Polly and music festivals Ultra, Coachella and Splendour in the Grass all part of their 2018 shoots.

"It's pretty crazy, we're doing a lot of things that we never expected to happen," the girls told the Daily.

"Everything happened pretty fast so now we're just going with it, having fun and working. we've always wanted to travel and now it's a part of our job to travel.

"So we always keep open minded and are really grateful for opportunities that come our way.

"Instagram is such a great platform to express yourself by posting content to allow people to follow along your journey and feel inspired by a certain lifestyle."

Peppermayo launched the girls' careers when they became the face of the fashion brand, then Elite came calling.

The pair's agent and manager Joop Schouten said the amount of requests coming in had been "phenomenal".

"They are just so great at what they do that clients keep on wanting to work with them," Mr Schouten said.

"They just have this great balance between one another, a balance of fun and professionalism which makes it a dream for me.

"Both Elisha and Renee are really engaged with charity work too, which is inspiring."

The girls, who have also have a triplet brother, say Caloundra is still close to their hearts.

"It's always such a good feeling coming back home, we don't want to spend too much time away.

"Being able to travel for work is probably the coolest thing.

"The best places we have gone to would be Mexico, Italy and Hawaii. But we love California."