Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GET BACK: This Gladstone unit went for a bargain price.
GET BACK: This Gladstone unit went for a bargain price.
Property

Unbelievable coastal bargain

by Barclay White
19th May 2018 2:00 PM

HOW is this for a bargain?

A unit by the coast in central Queensland recently sold for almost the same amount as it did back in the 1980s.

The two-bedder at 1/21 Charles St, West Gladstone was the cheapest residential sale across Queensland for the week when it sold for $57,000.

 

1/21 Charles Street West Gladstone
1/21 Charles Street West Gladstone

Back in 1989 the same unit sold for $54,959, and in 1992 it was sold again for $50,000 according to data from CoreLogic.

The unit block was built in the '70s, and although it is showing its age it has all the essentials, is close to KFC, Aldi and Gladstone West State School.

 

Inside 1/21 Charles Street West, Gladstone.
Inside 1/21 Charles Street West, Gladstone.

The real estate market has had a tough couple of years in Gladstone, with high vacancy rates (though they are on their way down) and falling prices.

In the suburb of South Gladstone median house prices have dropped by 29.7 per cent over the last three years, and in West Gladstone the drop has been even harder at 42.9 per cent.

Related Items

gladstone house property real estate

Top Stories

    Bridge builders bring engineering marvel to town

    premium_icon Bridge builders bring engineering marvel to town

    News 'THIS is the only 100 per cent eco-powered rally vehicle in the world... and the first eco-car to finish the Dakar rally.'

    Councillors reject backing for food festival

    premium_icon Councillors reject backing for food festival

    News Grant application snubbed despite meeting criteria for sponsorship

    SPORT: What's making headlines this weekend

    SPORT: What's making headlines this weekend

    Sport Check out what's making news in Clarence Valley sport this weekend.

    QUICK THINKING: How to spring a surprise on Avery Brown

    premium_icon QUICK THINKING: How to spring a surprise on Avery Brown

    Politics Pleasant surprise for a leading figure in the local community.

    Local Partners