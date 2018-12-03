The ultimate gift of giving

FAMILIES come in many different forms, and for MacKillop Family Services, finding the right family for the child is the most important part of foster caring.

Late last year, MacKillop Family Services took over the St Joseph's Cowper, bringing the long-standing children's home under their wings.

But they are searching for more families to become carers in lots of different ways, but most importantly for a young boy who desperately needs a new, long-term home.

Manager Naomi Burke said while it's generally best for children to be back with their families some times that's not possible.

For this eight-year-old boy, they are looking for a support system that can help him develop relationships with people, to be apart of a family and support him to engage at school, in the community and help him to persue his interests.

"He's a really likeable young boy," Ms Burke said.

"He's quite endearing and fun to be around, he's a great kid.

"As a lot of kids do, he does have some needs that are because of some of the trauma he has experienced, (foster carers need) to be sensitive to that and understand how to support him.

"We're looking for someone who has nurturing and has time to contribute and make a difference in a life of a young person."

Ms Burke said carers come in all shapes and sizes because not every living situation suits every child.

"Everything is based around the needs of the children in terms of looking for a family that is matched to them," she said.

"We have the needs to the child to consider, and we work with the family. We use them to what would suit them and try and match the two."

"We are respectful of what families say to us, what care they feel they are able to provide.

"Carers are the experts on their live, they are able to tell us what would work for them."

The young boy who needs a home has been in care with the MacKillop Family Services, but his current carers are no longer able to continue their care.

"We're hoping to find him placement in the local area so he can remain in contact with his current carers, have stability in the community, his school and peers and with the staff in our agency."

For this young boy, not having children of a similar age would be ideal.

Ms Burke said moving can be difficult for a young person, so keeping them close to familiar places, people and things is the preferred option.

There are many different types of caring positions available, including respite care, long-term and short term care.

"There are many different kinds of foster care available for people," Ms Burke said.

"All children are different, all families are different, we need a range of foster carers.

"We don't discriminate in any way, any time of family (is welcome), same sex, single, heterosexual couple, de-facto, marries, families who have children, families who don't

If you think you may be able to help with this young boys situation, contact Tonia Fitzcosta on 66691889 or 0439839389.