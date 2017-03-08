28°
How to banish the creepy male stereotypes

Lesley Apps
| 8th Mar 2017 12:56 PM
NOT FAIR: Nice guys are feeling the frustration from having to wear the reputation of their not-so nice counterparts, but they can do something about it.
NOT FAIR: Nice guys are feeling the frustration from having to wear the reputation of their not-so nice counterparts, but they can do something about it.

I WAS in the toilet of the local shopping centre recently and walked by a woman and young boy who were leaving. Riveting you might think, and that's exactly right, no-one really cares or bats an eyelid at that. But what if you saw a man coming out of the male toilets with a young girl. The same thing?

No matter how relaxed you try to be about it, there's no way of seeing that scenario without a fraction of suspicion filtering through. And how do other males feel having a little girl in their bathroom, public urinal on display, men and boys coming and going?

What's a dad to do if he's alone with his daughter at a shopping centre? Does this even happen? I guess the parents room is his only hope and he'd probably get eye-balled by all the breast-feeding, bum-wiping mums in there anyway.

So that sucks right. That blokes can't even take their own daughter to the toilet.

What they also can't do is comfort a distressed child publicly except if it's their own. "No, I'm sorry lost child, I don't care if you are traumatised because if I approach you I will be arrested."

And how many nice guys have seen women or young girls struggling in the rain or dropping something and thought twice about offering to help in case they take it the wrong way? Do you need a ride? Yeah, good one Ivan Milat.

So men should feel frustrated and be angry about that. It's something beyond their control, unfair judgment loaded onto them through no fault of their own. Stereotypical tarring from one dirty societal brush.

Sound familiar? Hello to my indigenous, homosexual and female friends. You must be rolling your eyes about now because at least in the aforementioned case, men actually have someone to blame for their plight, their fellow man.

Unlike being born black, gay and female, and being judged solely on that, the gents unfairly affected by this one crime against mankind are victims of their own brethren.

So rather than get angry with society and envious of women, get angry with the men who are letting you down.

You know the ones. They are on the news every night. Priests, angry defactos with guns, guys that believe they are entitled to grope chicks at the pub, stalkers, kidnappers, rapists, murderers, it's getting tedious, pointing this out day in and day out.

These guys have no respect for children or woman, that's obvious, and they are the worst examples. But these offenders don't pop up overnight. There's a long lead up to feeling so entitled you would act out anything like this. While you might not like it, this kind of behaviour begins back in the playground, in the family home and in the workplace.

Just because you personally may not feel the need to drive to Bunnings to buy an axe so you can slaughter your ex while she holds that baby that no-one is going have - if you have ever been guilty of saying or doing anything - whether at home, at work, or out on the town - that belittles or degrades women (or blacks, gays or any other non white non male group), congratulations on being part of the foundation of this heinous problem. You are the springboard that gives the worst examples of male-hood the opportunity to go forth and do what they feel entitled to do.

They might be the ones who have landed you in this inevitable position of never being trusted, being feared and considered a permanent creep if you try to help or assist a female or child, but you only have yourselves to blame for not speaking out or challenging male behaviour, and I don't just mean the axe murderers out there.

Men can help themselves, by standing up and speaking out about it, to your mates, the dickhead guy you know and the general population. Just tell them it's not good enough.

Today's a great day to start, International Women's Day.

Then one day you might be able to take your daughter to the toilet, and she might grow up in a world where there's nothing sinister about that.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  international women's day life as i know it stereotyping

