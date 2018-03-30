The Valley Plunges in for festival

THERE was a large marquee, children's games, food platters and colourful lollipop ladies spreading joy, and that was before you even saw the art.

This is the Plunge Festival.

The annual event launched on Wednesday night at the Yamba Museum, with Kerri Howland's exhibition Planet Playground one of the main attractions.

Yamba Historical Society vice-president Lesley Pickering welcomed the community to the Plunge festival.

"Art and culture influences our cultural life ... it evolves and challenges us,” she said.

"Why Plunge? Literal level to dive into, to thrust, to immerse ourselves into.”

Artist Kerri Howland opened Plunge with her exhibition Planet Playgrounds, which creates the puzzle of her response to the concept of play.

"(It is) just the idea that I became very conscious of actually becoming an onlooker and having to be reminded of how to play. As an adult we inherently forget and yet when I was with my kids out in the environment, I am just constantly observing them doing lots of different things,” she said.

"I think when something is enjoyable often I find students will actually have a lot more confidence in what they are doing and take ownership over the outcome, which is what I think creativity is all about.”

One of the artworks called My Favourites consists of four pieces of work group together, inspired by her children and other school children playing.

She started using pencils called graphite aquarelle for this exhibition, and for My Favourites she added hues of orange and blue in the background of the artworks.

"Well I do a lot of mixed media and I work with a lot of layers,” Mrs Howland said.

"I love experimenting with the graphite aquarelle so they are in quite of the number of works in the exhibition,” she said. "You draw with the graphite then you grab a brush and sort of move the graphite around the paper. and I just felt that I really needed to bring in a bit of colour, the paper was already wet so I just started, so it sort of brings in a sense of light but also a sense of the water.”

During Plunge there will be more than 130 culture events, workshops and exhibitions.