The Veronicas share mum’s pain

Lisa and Jess Origliasso with their mum, Colleen in a picture Lisa shared on instagram. Picture: Instagram @lisa_veronica

THE Veronicas singers Lisa and Jessica Origliasso have revealed their secret heartbreak after mother Colleen was diagnosed with dementia.

The Brisbane pop duo, who took part in Dementia Australia's Memory Walk in Brisbane yesterday, told The Courier-Mail it had been "heartbreaking" and "frustrating" seeing their mum suffer through years of a mystery illness.

"After several years of misdiagnosis, our mum Colleen has finally (been) given a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia with progressive supranuclear palsy," the sisters, 33, said in a statement.

"It has been an incredibly heartbreaking and frustrating time trying to find a definitive diagnosis. We have had incredible support from friends and family."

Lisa and Jessica returned to Brisbane from the US last August to spend time with Colleen after she was hospitalised, which led to them postponing the release of their new album .

"Dementia can happen to anybody, and is now the second leading cause of death of Australians. It often goes undiagnosed and people often suffer silently for years without diagnosis," they said.

"We wanted to share our beautiful mum's story so that we can hopefully raise awareness for people and their families affected by this disease."

LBD is one of the most common progressive types of dementia, with symptoms including fluctuations in alertness, drowsiness, disorganised speech and visual ­hallucinations.

While Lisa is due to marry fiance Logan Huffman in Australia in coming months, the twins said they would also release new songs this year.

"Our mum has always been our biggest fan, and we have always been hers. We are currently in the studio, and will have new music out this year," they said.

The notoriously private pair have previously spoken little of their mother's illness.

Late actor Robin Williams was revealed to have symptoms of LBD and Parkinson's disease in the months leading up to his death in 2014.

Family and friends of the star have since spoken of his paranoia, confusion and forgetfulness in his final days, with the telltale signs of LBD discovered in his autopsy.