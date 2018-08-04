Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Team of specialists inspect the Blackall Range Tunnel and pipeline.
Team of specialists inspect the Blackall Range Tunnel and pipeline. Seqwater
News

The vital job not for the faint-hearted

3rd Aug 2018 3:30 PM

A TEAM of specialists will make the claustrophobic journey through a 2.5km tunnel deep under ground to ensure water security for the Sunshine Coast.

The pipeline was built in the late 1980s and allows raw water from Baroon Pocket Dam's storage to travel through the Blackall Range to the Landers Shute Water Treatment Plant in Palmwoods.

Specialists negotiate the journey once every three years with the team including geotechnical and civil engineers.

Seqwater asset engineer Daniel Roche said the triennial inspection was to assess the condition of the pipeline and the rock walling of the tunnel.

"The tunnel was excavated through sandstone by drill and blast techniques.

"The tunnel is about 2.6m high and 2.5m wide and gets pitch black after 50 metres, so inside you have to be comfortable with confined spaces."

Mr Roche said if there were any concerns with the condition of the tunnel or pipeline, a renewal program would be launched to resolve those issues.

"The pipeline is not only important for the Sunshine Coast, it's also a critical component in southeast Queensland's Water Grid."

employment jobs seqwater water security
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    News Three years in a row, the same hairdresser has been named the best in the Valley...

    New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    premium_icon New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    Crime New fence blocks off popular thoroughfare

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    News The community is invited to farewell the paintings

    Local Partners