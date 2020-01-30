The Voice contestant dies, age 43

Natasha Stuart, The Voice contestant, has died at the age of 43 from cancer.

Tributes are flowing for a much-loved contestant on The Voice who died, age 43.

Natasha Stuart lost her battle to cancer, surrounded by family at St Vincent's Hospital today.

Weekend Today host and singer David Campbell shared the news on his Instagram page.

"It is truly heartbreaking to share that wonderful @natashastuart has passed away," he wrote.

"Her smile and tone touched us all as a singer and as a person.

"Many of us got to sit with Tash and say goodbye in the last few days she accepted us with the grace and warmth she always had.

"We talked about all the great gigs we performed together. Then we sang one last time for her. I will miss her voice and her company. So many memories and laughs and songs. We miss you and love you Tash. RIP."

An emotional post was shared to the singer's page tonight, with a poem from Emily Dickinson and a picture of a feather with musical notes.

"This piece was created especially for Natasha by artist Dan Marsh," the post said.

"Shortly before her passing it was her wish to have this beautiful art work tattooed on her arm by Dan.

"Although this was not possible, he was able to present it to Tash the day before she left us and she requested it be shared with her community along with this Emily Dickinson poem which inspired Tash throughout her life."

Ms Stuart had toured with Tina Arena, Michael Bolton and Richard Clapton.

She was a contestant on The Voice last year, where she joined Delta Goodrem's team before being eliminated from the show.

Last year Ms Stuart told 9Honey that she wanted to audition for The Voice to raise awareness for her condition.

"I felt it was really important to put myself out there because I haven't seen women who look like me on TV, going through treatment," she said.

"I wanted to make sure that younger women knew that you can get breast cancer at a young age.

"I want to prove that you can still live a meaningful life through treatment and beyond, that life doesn't have to stop."