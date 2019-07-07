The Voice crowns a winner

The Voice 2019 coaches, from left, Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland. Supplied by Channel 9.

WARNING - SPOILER ALERT.

Diana Rouvas has been crowned the winner of The Voice 2019.

Rouvas is the first woman to win the competition since season four when Ellie Drennan took the top prize.

The 35-year-old let out a scream and dropped an F-bomb when she was announced as tonight's winner, bursting into tears before hugging her fellow competitor and runner-up Daniel Shaw.

"I'm shocked, I'm shocked. In a good way," Rouvas' coach and mentor Boy George said.

Rouvas performed her single Wait For No One immediately after she was announced as the winner.

Before she was given the 2019 crown, Rouvas said it was an "honour" to be competing alongside Daniel.

"It is an absolute honour to be here, thank you Australia. It is incredible," she said.

"Thank you to everyone on this show. All the coaches. The people have who fed us. The people have played alongside us. Everyone who has dressed us. Seriously, it is an amazing show and it is such an honour to be standing back here alongside this young man."

Diana Rouvas wins The Voice. Picture: Channel 9

The 35-year-old singer was already considered the favourite to win but after her stunning performances in the finale, Rouvas received a surge of last-minute votes.

More than 600,000 people were reported as having voted around halfway through the show and the large number of Aussies trying to get onto the website appeared to cause issues for Nine.

A number of people reported the site had gone down for periods of time during the show.

Despite the few technical glitches, social media exploded at the announcement of Rovuas' win.

Rouvas competed in The Voice in its first season in 2012 and made it all the way to the top eight with Keith Urban as her mentor.

She came fifth in the 2012 season but this year, at the request of the TV network, returned to the show as an allstar.

Earlier, several of the competition favourites were booted in a shock five-way elimination during last week's penultimate episode - among them, perhaps this season's most highly publicised contestant, Jack Vidgen.

The 22-year-old former Australia's Got Talent winner generated plenty of headlines earlier this year when it was revealed he was returning to his origins by auditioning for another reality singing show.

Speaking after his elimination from Guy Sebastian's team, Vidgen insisted he had no regrets.

"This has just honestly been the most incredible experience of my life. It's just been so healing and it's just - there is no words to describe it. I just want to thank everyone, the whole team, Guy, all of you, just everyone," he said.

Jack Vidgen scored most of the headlines this season — but fell short of the final. Photo: Channel 9

"It's honestly changed my life, and I'm never going to stop singing ever again."

Two other members of Sebastian's team were also kicked out in the same mass elimination - Mitch Paulsen and Chynna Taylor - along with Delta Goodrem's All Star contestant Sheldon Riley and Boy George's Lee Harding, who also appeared on Australian Idol in 2005.