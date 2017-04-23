26°
News

The war on drugs is a losing battle

Lesley Apps | 23rd Apr 2017 4:59 AM
POLICY NOT WORKING: Despite the laws in place the buying, selling and using of illegal drugs is not slowing down and still costing lives.
POLICY NOT WORKING: Despite the laws in place the buying, selling and using of illegal drugs is not slowing down and still costing lives. art-sonik

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW satisfied do you feel when you see a big drug bust on the nightly news? Wow, we've finally defeated those drug barons. It's the end of illicit drug use as we know it, hooray!

Of course that's rubbish. At best it probably generates a few of seconds "good job boys” before you go back to your dinner. A blaise response like that makes sense because going on history, it's just another boatload of junk in a sea of illegal substances out there.

For all its good intentions, the legislation in place to tackle illegal drugs, only seem to be making things worse.

That's because there is no end to it and believing "the law” will eventually catch up with all the bad guys one day belongs in some Charles Bronson movie.

It's time to face the fact that people are always going to want drugs, including the illegal ones, which means there will always be a market for it, and no amount of taxpayer-funded policing will even put a dent in it, let alone stop it completely.

What may help alleviate the illegal drug problem is changing its culture completely. But first we have to admit the current laws and the way we respond to drug use in society isn't working or helpful as a long term solution.

Imagine if these illegal drugs, starting with the garden varieties like cannabis and working through to the more sinister like ice, were decriminalised for users and issued in a controlled environment rather than by dealers.

These drugs would be made to pharmaceutical standards rather than by shonky backyard operators creating a white market to water down the big black one already in existence. Taxes are paid, the revenue perhaps invested back into drug counselling to get to the root of why people use drugs in the first place.

A recent Thinktank report proposes this line of thinking rather than our current plan of attack which punishes users (who are not one size fits all), confiscate drugs using limited police resources (which just increases demand and price) and try to catch and prosecute those sneaky dealers (whose place is swiftly taken by another enterprising one if busted).

The prospect of decriminalising hard drugs scares people because the first thought is that now EVERYONE will start taking them. Who your grandma? Your eight-year-old nephew? It's not like they are going to be sold in vending machines on every street corner, that kinda happens now but you just don't see it.

It also won't lead to more people dropping out of society. Chronic drug users are not the same people as recreational drug users. It's a nuanced world out there so the one-size-fits-all user's approach isn't going to help those people at the bottom of the drug pile.

The heavy hand of the law isn't what they need, it's a helping one.

Chronic drug users are usually products of abusive environments, victims of heinous situations looking for dependency on something that makes them feel good. Legalising drugs won't increase this demographic, they are always going to be there, but changing the way we deal with this will help save their lives through monitoring and support, not through dodgy deals with people who don't give an iota about them.

Recreational drug users are a different breed. Working people who might like to party to a different beat than that bottle of bourbon you are allowed to have.

So where's a good starting point for a trial decriminalisation? How about the music festival?

Can you believe in Germany there are 17 drug consumption centres around the country supported by police? Yep, that means they are consumed with trained staff around and if all goes well they can be on their merry way. Pills are also tested for quality beforehand so the 'customer' can be sure the stuff they are taking is "legit” and not laced with some cheap or lethal chemical filler.

Apparently this program is so effective some customers who discover their gear is not top notch or at least what they paid for, are returning it to their dealer to criticise its quality after testing. Almost laughable really.

This is what is happening according to former Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer who talked about the Thinktank report in a recent radio interview and how these kinds of trials were having an enormous effect on the drug scene by "changing the environment and minimising the harm”.

He said doing something like this would not encourage more people to take drugs or drop out of of society. "Most (chronic drug users) were already unemployed, suffer from mental illness and come from dysfunctional backgrounds. Drugs are symptoms of people looking for relief from that dysfunction.”

Mr Palmer said he started his policing with traditional views but later realised what they were doing was futile.

"They can't arrest their way out of this problem.”

So head-sand dwelling politicans and members of society, what's it going to take to consider the advice from people like former police commissioners and the Thinktank report and start seriously looking at what we want our drug scene to look like in 10, 20, 50 years.

You can see it's not just the looney lefties who want to see change. Even blind drunk Freddy can see it's not working. So too can former premiers from both camps, Jeff Kennett and Bob Carr.

"What we've been doing for 30 years hasn't worked... the conversations are getting tired, something needs to change. We need a champion to articulate a case for legalisation and turn the report into constructive positive outcomes,” Mr Kennett said.

Throw in the support of a former supreme court judge and you have to wonder why politicians and society continue to keep going down the same dysfunctional path.

Is it because our idea of solving it is to just carry on arresting the odd drug dealer and festival-goer and let nature take its course on the 'useless junkie'? And the politicians just tow that line.

What a rethinking of the laws will do is ensure young people, your children, their friends, and people who like to party at the weekends don't pay the ultimate price because we want to pretend it's only chronic users who overdose on illegal drugs and stopping drugs is down the police and only the police.

Good luck with that.

Grafton Daily Examiner
New president ready to lead at Maclean

New president ready to lead at Maclean

"I'm new to the Maclean community but certainly not new to the RSL, and I feel privileged to take on the role of sub-branch president.”

Panthers produce a character building win

Caleb Tauamiti of the Nambucca Heads Roosters is tackled by Sawtell Panthers playmaker Lachlan Miller.

Sawtell loses lead then fights back to beat Nambucca Heads.

GENERATION SEXT: Parents, it's time to parent

Sexting can often have legal implications for high school students. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

Mobile phones and things like Snapchat are just "fuelling the fire”.

Property values spike in Clarence Valley

CELEBRATION: Michaela Hiller and Craig Sullivan with Michaela's parents Hilda and Ziggy and Elders principal Kylie Pearson and sales associate Ben Holder outside Craig Sullivan's new investment house in Grafton.

Investors snap up Clarence properties

Local Partners

Property values spike in Clarence Valley

Clarence experiences a 4.9% market rise since December last year

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

SPLASH: Grab your mates and enjoy a day on the water while learning about the Gumbaynggirr culture with WYAT in Coffs Harbour.

Water fun and culture rolled into one

New president ready to lead at Maclean

STANDING PROUD: Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton at the Maclean Cenotaph.

Steve Walton looking forward to Anzac Day service

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

Moonlight plays starring role in line-up of international screenings

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

Mia Freedman's eldest son opens up about her

AS a kid, Luca Lavigne would ask his best mate’s mum for a lift to birthday parties, knowing that if he relied on his own mother, he might never get there.

Sam Neill speaks about role in 'rollercoaster' House of Bond

Sam Neill plays Tiny Rowland in Channel 9 miniseries House of Bond, the man who triggered Alan Bond's downfall.

'While he's unique, he won't be the last Bond,' actor Sam Neill says

What's on the small screen this week

Dustin Hoffman stars in Medici: Masters of Florence.

Logies, a talent show and a drama about medieval Italy are top picks

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

Moonlight plays starring role in line-up of international screenings

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2012 this stunning...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square metre block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

The Search Ends Here

3 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the friendly village of Coutts Crossing and only a 15 minute drive into Grafton's CBD this is your opportunity to purchase a new home in a village...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

Property values spike in Clarence Valley

CELEBRATION: Michaela Hiller and Craig Sullivan with Michaela's parents Hilda and Ziggy and Elders principal Kylie Pearson and sales associate Ben Holder outside Craig Sullivan's new investment house in Grafton.

Investors snap up Clarence properties

GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

Little Red flying foxes in flight.

"We are now stuck here whether we like it or not"

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!