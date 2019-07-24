The Way of the Reformer arrives at Grafton

GRAFTON Regional Gallery and The Whitlam Institute are delighted to present The Way of the Reformer: Gough Whitlam in his Century, which is on display at the gallery from Thursday, July 18 until Sunday, September 1. This exhibition explores how Gough Whitlam shaped the Australian nation and how the Australian nation shaped him.

Launched to commemorate the centenary of Edward Gough Whitlam's birth in 1916, and following its initial appearance at the Whitlam Institute, the exhibition comes to Grafton after successful showings at the National Archives of Australia in Canberra, Broken Hill and Albury-Wodonga. This will the exhibition's final touring display.

Gough Whitlam, Australia's 21st Prime Minister, led a government that held office for 1071 days between 1972 and 1975, and in its first year alone passed 203 bills. Whitlam reformed not only Australia's laws and institutions, but its sense of self.

Following Whitlam's early life, the exhibition reveals fascinating insights into how certain experiences sparked his passion for progressive reform.

He joined the Australia Labor Party in 1945 and was elected to the House of Representatives for Werriwa in 1952 and was the Deputy Leader from 1960 to 1967. He was the Leader of the Australian Labor Party in 1967 and elected as Australia's Prime Minister in 1972. He was dismissed as Prime Minister on November 11, 1975. He continued as Leader of the Labor party until 1977 and retired from politics in 1978. Whitlam married Margaret Dovey in 1942 and they had four children, Antony, Nicholas, Stephen and Catherine. Whitlam died on October 12, 2014, aged 98.

The Way of the Reformer is a touring exhibition of The Whitlam Institute within Western Sydney University, and is on display alongside two other new exhibitions at the gallery, Of its Time: Works from the 60s and 70s from the Gallery Collection, and Moving Image: Drawing through the moving image.

Upcoming events in the gallery

Big Drawing with Catherine O'Donnell, Artist in Residence

Thursday, July 25, 6pm-8pm

Catherine will speak about her multi-scaled drawing practice and the wonderful opportunities for travel and exhibiting nationally and internationally. There will be cheese platters and a wine bar to enjoy. This event is free. Bookings are via the gallery's Eventbrite website.

Art After School - Clay Castles

Tuesday, July 30, 4pm- 5.30pm, 8 week program

In this workshop series, students will learn how to create clay fantasy castles using slab and surface decoration techniques. At the end of the workshops you will take home a beautiful handcrafted object ready for display in your home or garden. All materials, including glazing and firing, are included. Cost is $130 for eight sessions, running from July 30 to September 11. Bookings via the gallery's Eventbrite page.

Art After School -Magical Mandalas

Wednesday, July 31, 4pm-5.30pm, eight-week program

Make your own magical mandala for display on a wall or window. In this creative program we will explore a variety of approaches to mandala making. These will range from designing your own 2D mandala from scratch; making an easy cut-out stencil and collage mandala; using black and coloured felt pens to create an intricate mandala; experiments with acrylic paint, as well as designing and making your very own "stained glass” mandala window using coloured cellophane and cardboard. Cost is $130 for eight sessions, running from July 31 to September 11. Bookings via the gallery's Eventbrite page.

Art After Dark -Introduction to Painting

Thursday, August 1, 6pm-8pm

This is a relaxed introductory painting workshop aimed at anyone who has ever wanted to learn how to do painting. It is a learning environment where you can enjoy a glass of wine with cheese platters and meet new friends. Bernadette will give you a brief introduction to the Still Life and show how this timeless subject is a great way to learn. The simplest or smallest ordinary objects can portray a depth and complexity. Bernadette will guide you through the process, beginning with a series of direct pencil studies and arriving at a small finished Still Life painting. With loads of inspiration you will discover all about colour, shape and form utilising the texture of paint on canvas.

Cost is $45 and includes all materials. Bookings are essential and via the gallery's Eventbrite website.

Out and About

QUILTY at GOMA

Quilty is the first major survey exhibition in a decade of one of Australia's most acclaimed contemporary artists, Ben Quilty. The exhibition extends from Quilty's early reflections on the initiation rituals performed by young Australian men to his experience as an official war artist in Afghanistan and his campaign to save the lives of Bali Nine pair Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran. It also includes his revisions of the Australian landscape, and raw, intimate portraits of himself, his family and his friends. It is on display at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, until October 13.

Opportunities

Clunes Ceramic Award

The Clunes Ceramic Award is a national award, open to all artists who are residents of Australia. The award has total prizemoney of more than $14,000, including a first prize of $10,000. The winning artist's work will be acquired in alternate years, by the Art Gallery of Ballarat and the Castlemaine Art Gallery and Historical Museum for their Permanent Collections. Entries are open until July 26, and all details and entry forms are available on the website.