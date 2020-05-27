The Webb brothers: Grafton’s Aboriginal rodeo family

BACK in the late 1940s, 50s and 60s there was one Aboriginal family that were fierce competitors on the rodeo circuit throughout the North Coast and beyond.

The six Webb brothers, Billy, Eric, Victor, Freddy, Vincent and Allan sometimes made up half of the entries at many events.

Billy in particular was a champion bullock rider but was equally at home when riding the saddle broncs. He once said that he learnt to ride bullocks by riding the family milking cow in his younger days and stated that the cow bucked much better than any bullocks that he rode later on.

The six brothers were all saddle bronc and bullock riders but would also compete in other events such as the bareback ride, steer wrestling, wild horse race, calf roping and even the cow milking contest.

Billy and Eric travelled the Queensland rodeo circuit and rode in iconic venues such as Mt Isa, Mareeba, Proserpine and Warwick.

The rodeo riders who did the circuit must have been a very close knit community even though they used to compete against each other. It didn't matter who won, because the prize money would be pooled so that everybody could get to the next rodeo.

Another story was when Billy and Eric walked into a hotel at Macksville with ten other riders and they ordered twelve schooners. Back then, Aboriginals had to have an exemption to enter a hotel. The bloke behind the bar said "Those two fellas on the end, do they have a ticket." One of their mates Ned Willison said " Yes, its in the car, I will just go and get it." He came back a couple of minutes later and put on his police cap saying "Come on boys we're going to the next pub." They all walked out leaving the twelve schooners sitting on the bar. They got served at the next pub without any issue.

Stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

Despite being a major part of the rodeo scene at the time it has been hard to find newspaper articles about the brothers. Evidence of this was in the Daily Examiner in1953. The whole story was about a Snowy River Horsman named A Baker who rode "King of the Ring". A horse that had never been ridden before. The end of the story read " Prolonged applause was given to Baker's effort, but his points score later was headed by the prominent coloured stockman, Eric Webb, now of Kangaroo Creek. Webb was awarded 90 points." The whole story was about the bloke who came second not Eric who actually won.

Vincent recalls the event saying that Eric rode a horse named "Two Rums" and Billy came third on a horse named "Radish".

A positive story appeared in Glen Innes Examiner in 1954 about Victor when at the time was only sixteen years old. The heading read, "Youth Sits 'Blockbuster' for 10 Secs." The article goes on to say, "A 16 years old Grafton youth rode 'Blockbuster' for 10 seconds at the Glen Innes P and A Association's Rodeo on Saturday. 'Blockbuster' was the feature horse on the program and the association offered 10 pound for the rider who could stay with him for ten seconds. 'Blockbuster threw his rider Victor Webb less than half a second after the allotted time. ….so close to the deadline that many of the people watching were not sure until the judge had given his decision whether he had taken the money." He got the money. The article then goes on to say " Webb has only been riding in rodeos for a little more than a year but rodeo followers believe he will be one of the stars of northern rodeos in the near future. His brother Bill is one of the leading riders at North Coast rodeos."

- Victor Webb