"HE KEPT on saying 'you need to calm down I'm trying to help you', when the whole time he was trying to take everything."

A fortnight ago Clarence Valley local Sarah* received a call from a number in Melbourne by someone purporting to be from eBay who left a message saying her credit card was going to be debited for $200.

"It caused panic because they actually had the last four numbers of my credit card. I don't know how they managed to get those," she said.

When Sarah called the number back, she was told someone was trying to access her account and to stop it they would "put this into investigations" so she was transferred to another "manager".

"He then kept me on the phone for an hour and a half and had me so convinced that he was trying to find out who had hacked my account I was giving him my information," she said.

Sarah said by the end of the conversation she had become increasingly upset and had given the over her phone passwords, credit cards details and had even downloaded an app.

"It was incredibly elaborate. He had me so confused I didn't know what to do, he sounded so professional."

Less than five minutes after she had eventually hung up the phone, Sarah received a call from her bank, which said they had frozen her account due to suspicious activity, something which saved her financial ruin.

While she was lucky her bank was able to stop her suffering financial losses they had managed to access all her online accounts and Sarah was left shaken and confused.

"When I went to use my email all my passwords had been changed, zip-pay, everything had been changed. I had to ring up and change all my details, they got into everything," she said.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid said all scams should be reported to police because while they may be isolated in one community, they could be prevalent around the state.

"The more information we can collect on these scams, the better we can attack them. We have a sophisticated fraud unit down in Sydney dealing with these," she said.

"It is so important to err on the side of caution don't do anything they request you to do and you should never part with personal information over the phone full stop.

Sarah admitted it was hard to talk about - particularly with her children - as she was so embarrassed by the ordeal, but wanted to tell her story so that it might prevent others from becoming a victim.

"I felt so stupid, but I don't want this to happen to anyone else," she said.

"I just hope no one else gets stung. I would hate it to happen to someone else some poor old bugger on pension."

"Please do not respond to automated land lines, ring anybody else but don't respond to the number."

*Sarah did not want her real name to be used for this story.