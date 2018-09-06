Menu
Emma Watkins split with Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie after two years of marriage. Picture: Danny Aarons
Wiggle Emma on why she ended her marriage

by Fiona Wingett
6th Sep 2018 4:51 AM
FOLLOWING their shock split after just two years of marriage, Emma Watkins has revealed it was she who needed some wiggle room after falling out of love with husband Lachlan Gillespie.

Yellow Wiggle Watkins said she asked for the separation from her Purple Wiggle partner during a year in which she underwent surgery for ­endometriosis, had serious anaemia, a blood transfusion and faced the possibility she might have leukaemia.

Gillespie was reportedly devastated by the split and had tried to make the marriage work.

The split came just two years after they wed in a romantic ceremony in Bowral in April 2016 in front of around 200 friends and family, including fellow Wiggles Anthony and Simon.

 

Emma Watkins split with Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie after two years of marriage. Picture: Danny Aarons
"It has been a weird time for us. I think we just realised that we were meant to be best friends," Watkins said.

"I wanted to make the decision to separate … I am very independent and my mum keeps telling me that no one is going to be able to tell me what to do."

She said the couple had fallen out of love "a little bit" and "there were lots of things going on with family and we just started to realise that we weren't the right fit anymore".

"It seems so weird - we are in a really strange environment.

"We are not really cranky at each other, we just realised that our situation had changed - probably more from me, than from him," Watkins said.

 

The couple on their wedding day in April. Picture: Lara Hotz
They haven’t let the split affect their shows. Picture: David Swift
"We live separately but we see each other every single day.

"Some days are weird but the one person I have been able to rely on is him.

"Every time we read something, as least we can write to each other and go 'oh my God, it's ridiculous'," she added.

"He has been great."

Watkins was speaking at Australian Women's Weekly Women Of The Future Awards lunch at the Quay restaurant in Sydney yesterday. She said she struggled as close friends leaked details of their marriage woes.

 

Emma Watkins spoke at the Womens Weekly Women of the Future at The Rocks. Picture: Richard Dobson
"(Lachlan) has been great, but he had spoken in confidence to friends and they had gone to the media and I think dealing with all that has been the hardest part - the betrayal," she said. "I feel so much more guarded now."

Watkins said she was facing health concerns months after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

"For a long time I thought it was endometriosis and now that I don't have that, what is the issue?

"They were talking about testing for leukaemia but the tests that came back in the last week were better.

"I've had a (blood) transfusion already and I may need to have another one ­before going on tour.

"I am a bit worried being away from home on tour and it's a very energetic show," Watkins said.

The Wiggles go to Queensland next week, followed by a six-week tour in Canada before the rest of their Australian tour.

