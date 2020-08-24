THE WINNER IS? Find out the Clarence’s favourite feed

The Lawrence Tavern offers coffee and cake (or scones in this case!) with free riverside views.

THE RESULTS are in, and it was a close call to figure out who the Clarence’s favourite feed was.

We had so many great responses that we ended up with seven amazing places to fill your belly. From pub meals, to farms and even a truck stop, each of our nominees is creating great food to keep us satisfied.

With hundreds of votes coming in, there can only be one winner, and that winner is …

The Lawrence Tavern!

Lawrence Tavern co-owner Rebecca Alford

The Tavern is a perennial favourite with Daily Examiner readers and they came on top in the poll. Congratulations to everyone, and thanks very much.

If you want to read more about each of the amazing businesses that were in the running, you can read all the stories here.

Keep an eye out on our Facebook page where very shortly we’ll be offering you and your dad an opportunity to win a great prize.

In the meantime, cheers!