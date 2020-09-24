Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

THE WINNER IS … Find out the Clarence’s spunkiest mullet

Jenna Thompson
24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHO has the spunkiest mullet in all of the Clarence Valley? The results are in and, we are pleased to announce, that Sam Kempnich has taken home the title!

For the past six years, Sam has shared a close relationship with his luscious locks.

"I'd always wanted one because they just seemed pretty cool, so I just decided to grow one and never got rid of it," he said.

"I love that my hair can start a conversation and, more importantly, stop my neck from getting sunburnt.

"It gets abused a lot though; there's not much love there so it's pretty tough!"

Sam Kempnich has been crowned winner of the Clarence Valley's Spunkiest Mullet for 2020.
Sam Kempnich has been crowned winner of the Clarence Valley's Spunkiest Mullet for 2020.

Upon learning of the win, Sam was thrilled, but also showing plenty of mullet modesty.

"There are a fair few of them getting around at the moment that are really impressive, but, for some reason, didn't enter the competition," he said.

Anyone wishing to see the Clarence Valley's spunkiest mullet up close can visit Maclean Variety Meats where Sam works. Though, his pride and joy is usually hidden away under a hair net.

Sam Kempnich and his mullet, with Makaela and Sophie Landenberger at South Grafton Cup Day in 2019.
Sam Kempnich and his mullet, with Makaela and Sophie Landenberger at South Grafton Cup Day in 2019.

"I think the boss would rather me not to have it," Sam laughed.

"When John (Allen) owned the shop, he was always hoping I'd get it clipped too."

So how will Sam spend the $100 tab at the Lawrence Tavern?

"I plan to take my mates there for the Thursday night schnitties," he said.

"It'll be a good night out with the boys."

coastal views competition maclean variety meats mullets mullets for mental health
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FAT CATTLE: Grafton weekly market report

        Premium Content FAT CATTLE: Grafton weekly market report

        Rural 232 head of cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. Here's the highlights of the sale.

        Grafton Cycle Club hoping to spice up Criterium Track

        Premium Content Grafton Cycle Club hoping to spice up Criterium Track

        Cycling & MTB Bom Bom Racing has put out a call to the public with the hope of some new features...

        COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Premium Content COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Politics Parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings

        ARTEFACTS: JADA is on its way!

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: JADA is on its way!

        Art & Theatre Grafton Regional Gallery prepares for the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award...