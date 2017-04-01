26°
The world was his oyster

Clair Morton
| 1st Apr 2017 4:00 AM

YAMBA stalwart Trevor Phillips OAM was fiercely determined, positive and adventurous, with just enough self-preservation sprinkled into the mix.

These traits, along with several others, went into creating a life that was rewarding in many ways.

Yesterday family, friends and colleagues braved wild winds to fill the Yamba Catholic church and farewell the lifelong Lower Clarence resident, who died on March 19 at the age of 89 following a battle with lung cancer.

FAREWELL: Much-loved resident Trevor Phillips was sent off with a guard of honour by Fire and Rescue NSW and Yamba Surf Life Saving Club members. INSET: Trevor Phillips OAM.
Delivering the eulogy, Mr Phillips' daughter, Christine Gillespie, said her father saw many changes to the region in his lifetime.

He also helped affect change through his role as a Maclean Shire Councillor from 1977-95 and as the Yamba fire brigade captain.

"I remember as a youngster, when a siren went off Mum and I would clear the decks fast so he could get in and out any time of day or night,” Mrs Gillespie said.

Mr Phillips was also a life member of the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, having been one of a small band of members who kept Main Beach patrolled during the Second World War.

He remained a patrolling member for years after and was also a boat captain.

More time was spent volunteering for Rotary and the SES.

Despite the hours he put in, Mr Phillips still found time to be the proprietor of popular fish and oyster retail outlet Clarence River, later Big River Oyster Supply.

In his later years he was a member of the Port of Yamba Historical Society and in 2015 he was awarded an Order of Australia medal for his services to the community.

"He loved people ... and being involved with the community gave him a huge sense of satisfaction,” Mrs Gillespie said.

"He was profoundly proud to be a member of this community.”

FAREWELL: Much-loved resident Trevor Phillips was sent off with a guard of honour by Fire and Rescue NSW and Yamba Surf Life Saving Club members.
Son-in-law Gary Gillespie said Mr Phillips told him recently that he had no regrets and had been blessed with a great life.

"For Trevor, death was not an ending but a transition,” he said.

"He finished his long journey, turned off the motor ... and walked up the ramp to a warm house full of friends and family waiting for him.”

Mr Phillips is survived by his daughter, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

