THE WORST: horrible finds from women's handbags

A DEAD lizard, bird poo and potato peels; Aussie women reveal their handbag horror stories

A Brisbane mum has been named as having Australia's most horrible handbag moment following a nationwide search.

Sophie Elliott, from Brisbane's suburb The Gap, revealed her horror when she found a dead lizard in her handbag.

Her son had a few weeks earlier found a baby water dragon, and kept asking if they could take it home. Sophie said no, an explained that the garden was the dragon's home.

"After a lot of whining, I thought he had given up. But a few weeks later, I was rummaging through my handbag when shopping and I felt something odd and pulled out this dead lizard. I shrieked out. I'm known for carrying everything plus the kitchen sink in my bag, but a dead lizard, that was a little weird,” she laughs.

The search was conducted by Pilot Pen Australia to reveal the truth behind what women carry in their handbags.

"Hundreds of women shared their stories, which were hilarious and sometimes extremely surprising,” said Ms Barbara Oliver, marketing manager, Pilot Pen Australia.

A dead mouse, animal poo and a child's first curl were just some of the unusual items women had discovered in their handbags.

"My husband calls my handbag the Mary Poppins bag, it has all the things you may need... or never need! So my husband tipped it out and sorted it to the bare minimum. Whilst sorting it we found an out of date juice box and half eaten biscuit, a garage fob to my dad's house we lived in 10 years ago and my son's first curl that I had intended to stick in his baby book... he's now 6!” one entrant wrote.

"We have a mouse plague her in Melbourne. We are using a mouse bait that once they eat it they go off to die. Well, my handbag seemed like a good place for one of those furry friends to die in!” another entrant wrote.

The search followed a nationwide survey conducted by Pilot Pen Australia, which showed most women (34.5 per cent) spend at least five minutes every day trying to find something in their handbags, which adds up to 81 days in a lifetime[1]. 18.5 percent said they spend 10 minutes every day, meaning they will waste 162 days - almost half a year - scouring their bags. Just 3.7 per cent of women said they knew where to find everything.

Perhaps not so surprisingly, only 7.9 per cent of the women surveyed described their bag as "organised”, while the majority said their handbags were "a bit cluttered” (46.8 per cent), "disorganised” (31.5 per cent) and "chaotic” (13.7 per cent).

"Thanks to a dead lizard, I have now had a handbag makeover and hopefully that will be the end of any more handbag horror stories!” she laughed.

