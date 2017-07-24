24°
THE WORST: horrible finds from women's handbags

Tim Howard
| 24th Jul 2017 9:01 AM
The contents of what seems to be a typically messy handbag belonging to an Australian woman.

A DEAD lizard, bird poo and potato peels; Aussie women reveal their handbag horror stories

A Brisbane mum has been named as having Australia's most horrible handbag moment following a nationwide search.

Sophie Elliott, from Brisbane's suburb The Gap, revealed her horror when she found a dead lizard in her handbag.

Her son had a few weeks earlier found a baby water dragon, and kept asking if they could take it home. Sophie said no, an explained that the garden was the dragon's home.

"After a lot of whining, I thought he had given up. But a few weeks later, I was rummaging through my handbag when shopping and I felt something odd and pulled out this dead lizard. I shrieked out. I'm known for carrying everything plus the kitchen sink in my bag, but a dead lizard, that was a little weird,” she laughs.

The search was conducted by Pilot Pen Australia to reveal the truth behind what women carry in their handbags.

"Hundreds of women shared their stories, which were hilarious and sometimes extremely surprising,” said Ms Barbara Oliver, marketing manager, Pilot Pen Australia.

A dead mouse, animal poo and a child's first curl were just some of the unusual items women had discovered in their handbags.

"My husband calls my handbag the Mary Poppins bag, it has all the things you may need... or never need! So my husband tipped it out and sorted it to the bare minimum. Whilst sorting it we found an out of date juice box and half eaten biscuit, a garage fob to my dad's house we lived in 10 years ago and my son's first curl that I had intended to stick in his baby book... he's now 6!” one entrant wrote.

"We have a mouse plague her in Melbourne. We are using a mouse bait that once they eat it they go off to die. Well, my handbag seemed like a good place for one of those furry friends to die in!” another entrant wrote.

The search followed a nationwide survey conducted by Pilot Pen Australia, which showed most women (34.5 per cent) spend at least five minutes every day trying to find something in their handbags, which adds up to 81 days in a lifetime[1]. 18.5 percent said they spend 10 minutes every day, meaning they will waste 162 days - almost half a year - scouring their bags. Just 3.7 per cent of women said they knew where to find everything.

Perhaps not so surprisingly, only 7.9 per cent of the women surveyed described their bag as "organised”, while the majority said their handbags were "a bit cluttered” (46.8 per cent), "disorganised” (31.5 per cent) and "chaotic” (13.7 per cent).

"Thanks to a dead lizard, I have now had a handbag makeover and hopefully that will be the end of any more handbag horror stories!” she laughed.

Other messy handbag stories from the search:

  • I grabbed my bag and emptied it on the bed, tweezers, tape measure, catalogues, garbage bag, notes and so much more, but the worst is a cheese stick from when my grandchildren visited 2 years ago and has gone brown. And I found a 1961 penny.
  • I remember my gf cleaning out her bag and she found chicken bones.
  • A pair of boys jocks size 3, brand new, which is strange as we are all girls. Still has me baffled
  • A small ceramic plate, which I'd been eating from at a work conference, then found there was nowhere to return it to.
  • My TV remote! Thought it was my phone when mobiles first came out & I even took it out to call somebody in the middle of a packed bus.
  • Mouse poo, a half-chewed chocolate bar, and shredded paper. A mouse got into my handbag and had itself a party.
  • Lots of bird poop. It was the strangest thing I couldn't understand why my bag had so much bird poo in it... Then the next day I found our pet budgie snuggling up asleep in there!
  • Potato peelings. Preparing dinner for the evening, my son who was 2.5 years at the time was helping. As I was peeling the potatoes, he was taking the peelings to the "Chicken scrap bin" for us to later feed them that evening. It was not until we popped to the shop for some dinner rolls that I noticed my hand bag full of potato peels, I laughed so hard I had tears streaming down my face.
  • My son's umbilical cord peg. I must have put it in there when it fell off (yes it was in a plastic bag). I went to use the bag a few years later and yep it was still there.
Grafton Daily Examiner
