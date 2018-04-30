'The worst I've seen': Sick ramming attack on Coast road

Luke Alexander Pfeffer, 32, has been jailed after ramming a man's car in September 2016.

A MAN who left a father and his daughter traumatised in a horrific road rage attack has been jailed and ordered to pay thousands in compensation.

When Luke Alexander Pfeffer, 32, got frustrated that he couldn't overtake Tom Matyas in September last year, he began to drive in a threatening manner and tail-gate his victim from Maroochydore to Bli Bli.

Mr Matyas tried to speed up to put some distance between the cars, but every time he did Pfeffer would match him.

On Yandina-Bli Bli Rd, Pfeffer rammed his Hilux three times into the back of Mr Matyas' car when he stopped after a bridge.

His victim sped off and pulled over, but Pfeffer stopped 50m up the road blocking both lanes before running towards Mr Matyas' car screaming.

He only stopped when he was told there was a child in the car.

Pfeffer today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without due care and threatening violence.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman contended his client had showed a "disregard" for other road users, but said it was "out of character" given his lack of prior like offences.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Pfeffer's driving was "right up there with worst I've seen" and an appalling example of using a car as a weapon.

Having spent 77 days in custody, Pfeffer was given a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with a parole release on May 8, 2018.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay $7000 damages.