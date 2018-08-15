Boy fell at school, fighting for life

A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

This is heartbreaking. A young student in a critical condition after he tripped and fell at lunch. @7NewsAdelaide https://t.co/3JUFf1snTU — Gertie Spurling (@GertieSpurling7) August 15, 2018

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

