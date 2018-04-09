The young woman graced with musical talent

GRAFTON musician Grace McDonald is one step closer to achieving her goal of producing original music after receiving a $10,000 NSW Government scholarship.

Ms McDonald said she was blessed to be one of 13 people chosen in the state to receive the scholarship, beating out a wide range of art genres, from dancing, visual arts to writing.

"Local musician Tallara Connors put me onto it and encouraged me to apply last year,” she said.

"It's an intensive application in which you put together a theoretical program on how you'd spend the money. My application was a lot about professional development as an artist with the intention of moving into recording original music.”

While Ms McDonald admitted she has only been gigging around the area for a couple of years, it seems her talents are taking her far.

Two years ago, she received a $500 scholarship from Life FM to help aspiring musicians, and just last year was chosen as the support act for trumpet king James Morrison.

"I'm trying to make a career out of it and have been lucky to have support around me,” she said.

"I was fortunate to have studied my Certificate II, III and Diploma of Music at Grafton TAFE and the teachers have always been a massive support to me. Even now I can flick them a text and they'll help me.”

For those in the Clarence Valley wishing to pursue their dream career, Ms McDonald offers this piece of advice:

"Give it a go, get out there. I'm very big on people doing what they're passionate about,” she said.

"If there's something you love, just reach out and try it. There are always people around you who can help you and drive you in a number of different ways. So long as you love what you're doing, you can't go wrong.”