Theatre pushes boundaries with Waiting For Godot

ON THE south side of town is a quaint little theatre doing extraordinary things.

The Pelican Playhouse has gained a reputation for testing the boundaries and exploring what a collective of creative minds can achieve on stage.

Since introducing The Other Side in 2015, the theatre company has turned thinking outside the square normal, with a broad variety of performances and its own creations such as JaccaRokWizz - a hit during last year's Jacaranda Festival.

The venue also attracts an eclectic variety of touring acts.

"I like that we're in South Grafton," said Bronwyn Gell, elected president for a fifth year at the Pelican's annual general meeting on August 30.

Pelican Playhouse president Bronwyn Gell and vice president Kate Joseph, pictured singing as the Lonesome Cowgirls at the Riverlight Festival. Adam Hourigan

"We've got that edginess, that other side of the tracks thing. It actually works in our favour because we can push the boundaries and people come to expect that from us."

"That's our role in the region. The Criterion (Theatre) is very good at what they do, but they have their niche and that's what they do."

"We also want to start showing movies, which is another string to our bow. It's a great little theatre for that, to expose people in the town to Indie films and avant garde films etcetera."

DYNAMIC DUO: Seasoned actors Mark Conaghan and Desan Padayachee lead a talented cast in Waiting for Godot. Karla Hubbard

Celebrating its 50th year, in 2018 the Pelican has produced radio play The Inspector Calls, Life and Death in God's Waiting Room written by local playwright Dorothy Hillis, and this Friday opens the 20th century classic Waiting For Godot.

"We are thrilled to be offering a show of this standard," Gell said. "The set is simple, with only two props on stage, so I'm loving that. And with the quality of the actors it's just going to be thoroughly entertaining, engaging and thought-provoking."

Gell said tickets were selling fast for opening night, which includes champagne and nibbles from 6.30pm. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Introducing Pozzo in Waiting For Godot: Grafton actor and editor of The Daily Examiner, Bill North, shaved his head for his role as Pozzo in the production of Waiting For Godot at the Pelican Playhouse on August 10-19, 2018.

The cutting edge yet understated vibe of this little playhouse fits like a glove at the end of South Grafton's quirky Skinner St shopping precinct that takes a step back in time yet breathes a refreshing air of innovation and creativity.

Indeed Gell said there was a family feel among the business community.

"Absolutely," she said. "When we have shows people know to head to the (Naked) Bean beforehand. They're doing a some catering for us this Friday night as well.

"The Bendigo Bank has been very supportive of the businesses in the precinct. They've provided grants for us to start our renovations last year and also buy a state of the art digital sound system."

A grant from the Bendigo Bank in South Grafton assisted the Pelican Playhouse members to start renovations of the theatre. Caitlan Charles

As always, it's onwards and upwards at the Pelican Playhouse, this week announcing its next instalment - the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Next To Normal just two months away in October, with Adam Wills from Clarence Valley Conservatorium as musical director and Desan Padayachee directing.

"It's back to back awesomeness at the Pelican."

SEE THE SHOW: Waiting For Godot tickets on sale at South Grafton News & Gifts, located at 38 Skinner St or phone 6642 3027. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 concession.

COMING UP...

Waiting For Godot Aug 10-19

Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt Sept 1

Incoming 2018 Sept 8

Thor Phillips Sept 21

Next To Normal Oct 12-21

2018/19 Committee

President: Bronwyn Gell

Vice President: Kate Joseph

Treasurer: Suzanne Campbell

Secretary: Robyn Nixon

Artistic Director: Mark Conaghan

Committee: Helen Tucker, Rhonda Dunkel, Karla Hubbard, Caitlan Charles.