27°
News

Theft from Grafton shop caught on CCTV footage

Clair Morton
| 24th Mar 2017 3:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PUBLIC information is being sought over the theft of two mobile phones from a Grafton retailer.

Orange Daze owner Katrina Giles said she first thought she had just misplaced the business phone and her personal mobile, a iPhone seven and a silver iPhone 6, as she was preparing to close the shop on Tuesday afternoon.

But CCTV footage reviewed later showed a male walking into the vintage store on Prince St about 4.40pm, and making a quick exit soon after.

Police are investigating the theft, and would like to speak to the man captured on the video.

Ms Giles said it was disappointing, but noted the reaction from the community following the theft was heart-warming.

"The community has actually been really supportive in helping me find the and I really appreciate it," she said.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the man, is asked to phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000, or Grafton police on 6642 0222.

Grafton Daily Examiner
VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

State and federal members pay tribute to former member for Cowper and Page for 37 years

Waterspout video goes viral

WATERSPOUT: Screenshot from the video Kurt Balzer recorded of a waterspout off Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

Impressive water spout spotted off the North Coast

Weather: Cyclone may not impact Northern Rivers

Despite ominous looking potential cyclone, things are going to be ok

The sun shines on Gemma's big day

BIG DAY: Gemma Russell and her bridesmaids pose under the stormy skies at Turners Beach.

Early worries from stormy skies, but the sun shone through

Local Partners

Gallery Indigenous Art Award entries open

Award aims to promote contemporary Indigenous art on the North Coast

Threat of Yamba landslip eases

A map of the Yamba Hill showing the landslip risk area.

Low rainfall eases landslip threat

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

AFTER her X-Factor disaster and chart struggles Iggy Azalea is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce, bounce, bounce

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Great photo... but what's with the seat?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses for strange magazine cover in toilet

Kate Winslet: 'I was called Blubber'

British actress Kate Winslet gestures on stage at the WE Day UK charity event and concert in London.

Kate Winslet has revealed she was bullied at school.

John Mayer still feels like Katy Perry's man

John Mayer and Katy Perry in 2013.

One of the songs on John Mayer's new album is about Katy Perry

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 New price...

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Neat, Well Priced 3 Bedroom, 2 Garage Brick &amp; Tile Investment

Maclean 2463

Unit 3 1 2 Now Priced at...

Tidy, neat and nicely located, this freshly painted 3 bedroom unit is a real contender for anyone looking to downsize and make life simpler or a good, safe choice...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Everything You Thought You&#39;d Never Find....Until Now

140 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 4 2 2 Auction

Just when you thought you may never find it, when you were starting to consider compromising, or when you were just about to give up, along came 140 Lakes...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!