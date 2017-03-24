Theft from Grafton shop caught on CCTV footage

PUBLIC information is being sought over the theft of two mobile phones from a Grafton retailer.

Orange Daze owner Katrina Giles said she first thought she had just misplaced the business phone and her personal mobile, a iPhone seven and a silver iPhone 6, as she was preparing to close the shop on Tuesday afternoon.

But CCTV footage reviewed later showed a male walking into the vintage store on Prince St about 4.40pm, and making a quick exit soon after.

Police are investigating the theft, and would like to speak to the man captured on the video.

Ms Giles said it was disappointing, but noted the reaction from the community following the theft was heart-warming.

"The community has actually been really supportive in helping me find the and I really appreciate it," she said.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the man, is asked to phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000, or Grafton police on 6642 0222.