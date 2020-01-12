Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Then and now: ‘Our whole coast is gone’

12th Jan 2020 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Josh Burkinshaw is in mourning. The 37-year-old locksmith and photographer has been capturing the stunning landscape around Batemans Bay for years.

Now he's documenting its devastation and his images of forests and headlands at Depot Beach before the fires and in their aftermath reveal what has been lost.

"The devastation is catastrophic," he said.

Mount Agony Rd before the bushfires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw
Mount Agony Rd before the bushfires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw

"The areas we thought would never burn have burned … Out at Depot its burned to a cinder, Batemans Bay is burned to a cinder. That same fire went all the way to Sussex Inlet. Our whole coastline's gone.

Mount Agony Rd after the bushfires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw
Mount Agony Rd after the bushfires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw

"That's the scary thing, when it going to end? The fires are wearing on everyone. Mentally it's wearing everyone down, even those whose houses haven't burned down."

 

Point Upright before. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw
Point Upright before. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw

 

Point Upright burns in the fires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw
Point Upright burns in the fires. Picture: Josh Burkinshaw

 

Stairs North Durras before.
Stairs North Durras before.

 

Stairs North Durras after.
Stairs North Durras after.

Mr Burkinshaw said his mates' houses burned down during the horrific New Year's Eve fires.

"I've grown up here and lived here all my life. Mother nature will take its course and it will regrow it's just a matter of time, but for now we need to look after wildlife and people and stick together."

* Proceeds from sales of Josh Burkinshaw's photography between now and Tuesday go to the local RFS and Wires. For more details, visit joshburkinshawimages.com.au

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks photography

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News The lethal summer of disasters is the a “new norm”, the PM declared as he revealed he would call a Royal Commission into the fires.

        Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        premium_icon Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        Community Drought, cancer and bushfires that's the year Lisa has endured.

        PHOTOS: Food and funky tunes at Yamba’s Eat to the Beat

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Food and funky tunes at Yamba’s Eat to the Beat

        Offbeat Did we catch you enjoying the vibes on Saturday? Find out in our gallery of Yamba’s...

        Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        premium_icon Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        Health Change is required to make staff and their patients safe at our Clarence...