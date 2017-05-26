There is a lot to love about Schaeffer House

Schaeffer House, once the home of Grafton's first city architect, is now a museum run by the Clarence River Historical Society Inc.

AT SCHAEFFER House, there is a team of dedicated volunteers who are helping preserve the Clarence Valley's history because they love it.

You can find almost anything in the endless draws and cupboards of the house, including almost every Daily Examiner ever printed.

There are even new generations of Schaeffer lending a hand in the archives.

The Daily Examiner asked a few volunteers why they love volunteering at Schaeffer House:

BRUCE WICKS: There is a lot of interesting things you've never seen before and you are forever finding out new things.

NITA CHILD: I love all the history. I live at Schaeffer House 3 days a week. I love helping people who come here and giving back what I know.

SUZANNE GIBSON: I love the house, the displays and preserving our history. I love the people who come in, they are so interesting and they share things with you.

ROBYN SCHAEFFER: I look at it as teaching the younger generations about what the older people have, to give them that knowledge.