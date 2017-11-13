Menu
There is no "I" in team for Cheryl Kinnane

STALWART: Cheryl Kinnane OAM wins the Max Godbee Award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.
STALWART: Cheryl Kinnane OAM wins the Max Godbee Award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan
by Caitlan Charles

MAX GODBEE AWARD: Cheryl Kinnane OAM may not be able to play hockey anymore, but that doesn't mean she's stopped dedicating her time to the sport she loves.

On Saturday night her efforts were recognised as the recipient of the Max Godbee Award for Contribution to Upper Clarence Sport at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards held at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

"I'm astounded," she said. "I couldn't believe it when my name was called for the Max Godbee Award. I just thought 'oh yeah Cheryl Kinnane - oh s--- that's me'."

While she's been involved in a lot of sports in her lifetime, hockey has always been special to her.

"The comradeship, things that you learn through the years with different changes, the rules - god I wish they'd leave the rules the same for at least one year," she said.

"You make good friends or you can make good enemies, I was an umpire and a lot of people say 'don't you remember me, you sent me off'."

Mrs Kinnane received her OAM in 2011 for her contributions to sport.

"It's a massive honour (to recieve the Max Godbee Award), I couldn't have done it without family and friends and the members of Grafton Hockey Association.

"There is no 'i' in team, a lot of people say that but to have the success that I have had, I have a lot of hard working people with me who have worked really hard."

Mrs Kinnane had to stop playing hockey after she was diagnosed with cancer, and has been focusing on getting better, but that didn't stop her from organising the Women's Masters State (North) Championships this year, where 50 teams descended on Grafton to compete.

"We had a marvellous time there," she said.

"We've got masters next year in Coffs Harbour so we've been organising the teams, and getting that all ready. That's all I can handle at the moment."

