There is only room for improvement: Wicks

SCRUFF OF THE NECK: Izack Smidt of the Rebels is ragdolled by Todd Cameron during the Group 2 first round Battle of the River clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: While at times it appeared they were scoring at will, Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks believes the best part of their 58-6 local derby win was the room for improvement.

A few errors crept into the game of the Ghosts in the second half, and a run of five straight penalties after the break helped ease the pressure off the South Grafton Rebels.

Wicks said he would be looking for his men to tighten up their game over the coming weeks, but was impressed with the start they had made.

"It is a start, and it is a start we are happy with, but we have got so much to improve on,” he said. There is a few one percenters we could get better at. It was a very promising performance but it is only round one, we can't get ahead of ourselves.”

At times it appeared like a training run for the Ghosts' outside backs with Cooper Woods scoring a hat-trick in his first game at fullback, while the lethal Dylan Collett crossed for a double of his own.

While he praised the efforts of Woods at the back, Wicks said it would not be possible without the work of his inside men, including front rowers Riley Law and Adam Slater.

"While it might be the same blokes who shine on the end of plays, it is the blokes who are on the inside working hard that makes that happen. Without them, we have nothing,” he said.

"Todd (Cameron), Riley, Slatsy and Benny (McLennan) owned the middle third out there. They took control of it early and didn't give the Rebels' big boys an inch of room. It was very promising.

"Everyone in our team has a role to play in the game and they stuck to their job. We can still sharpen the tool going forward, but we stuck to our guns and it paid off nicely.”

While he admitted scoring a hat-trick was a boost to his confidence, Woods pointed out there was still plenty of work to be done.

"It does not get much better than that and it was a great game, but it was only one game and there are many more to come,” Woods said.

"It is now just about refocussing ahead of next weekend's clash.”