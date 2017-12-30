'There is time to make changes': Gulaptis

STATE Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has assured the Clarence Valley dog and cat breeding community that there is still time to ensure they are not impacted by proposed standards changes that could see animals housed individually with almost no social contact.

"Not all breeders are registered with Dogs NSW, and it's the ones not registered that we want to catch,” Mr Gulaptis said about the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act breeding standards draft plan.

"We know that a lot of breeders that are registered with Dogs NSW are doing the right thing, they're not the ones we're trying to catch. It's the puppy farms, the factories; they don't have the same controls and standards that the local breeders who do it for the love of their breeds do.”

Mr Gulaptis has a meeting with local breeders in the lead-up to Christmas, where they shared their concerns about how the new rules will make it impossible for smaller breeders to operate, with most of them needing to upgrade their facilities to meet the proposed guidelines.

"I phoned the Minister straight after the meeting to air their concerns with him,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"He assured me their concerns had been taken into account and the matter is not finalised at this stage and that there would be further discussions about the changes in the new year.

"I'm optimistic it won't impact the bona fide breeders.”

In an interview with The Daily Examiner, kelpie breeder Mandy Sansom expressed concern that the new way of housing animals, which would minimise contact between dogs and keep them away from homes where they can acclimatise to TVs, vacuum cleans, washing machines could create hostile animals.

"They didn't take into account the importance of socialising your dogs or pets so they don't have vicious animal attacks as a consequence,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"I think that there is time to ensure the legislation is massaged to ensure the concerns of local dog breeders and pet breeders have been taken into account.

"Rest assured, I know they love their animals and want the best thing for them.”