There something special about this Mary Street address

Many of the residence's original features remain intact, an appealing aspect for the heritage home lover.

WHEN it comes to finding the ultimate forever home in Grafton, there are two big features that are often appear on buyers’ wish lists: something grand and historical or something overlooking the ‘mighty’ Clarence River.

Well hold on to your cheque books because you can tick both those off with the newly-listed 1 Mary Street.

The rambling mid-Victorian river residence ‘Fowey’ will be up for auction through First National Grafton in February and despite only going up online this week, it has already captured the hearts and minds of many new year house hunters according to listing agent David Lovell.

“At this early stage we’ve had very solid interest... about seven or eight inquiries so far,” Mr Lovell said.

“Properties of this vintage and style and especially on that land size and location, you could probably count on one hand (that come up for sale) each year.”

Located at one of Grafton’s premier addresses, the historic home sits on the banks of the Clarence its south easterly aspect offering expansive views down the river and across to the natural oasis of Susan Island.

Historic residence Fowey at 1 Mary Street, Grafton offers sweeping views of the Clarence River.

Situated on 1568 sqm of land, the private riverbank residence boasts rolling lawns and established gardens and is just moments to Grafton’s CBD.

Mr Lovell said the current owners chose this property to be theirs more than 20 years ago due to its obvious visual appeal but also because it occupies one of Grafton’s highest natural land points and therefore never been affected by flooding.

The mid-Victorian timber clad residence has all the architectural bells and whistles, ornate pressed metal ceilings, large bay window facing the river and margined pattern panes. It’s a showcase of the craftsmanship around Grafton during the 1870s–1890s.

Mr Lovell said the property was an absolute showpiece.

“The grandeur and sheer size of the living spaces within this home will impress and inspire the fortunate new owner with its possibilities,” he said.

He said its rarity mean it was a hard property to price which is why they decided to put it to the open market by way of public auction “to let the market determine what it’s worth.”

The landmark residence is a historically significant property demonstrating the development in Grafton prior to the turn of the century, its river location makes a significant contribution to the urban landscape of historical city.

1 Mary Street, Grafton will go to auction on February 15. The first open house is next Saturday, January 18 at 9.30am. For more details visit First National Grafton website.