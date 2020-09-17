Menu
Residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.
Crime

‘There was blood pouring out of his chest’

by Judith Kerr
17th Sep 2020 9:56 AM
Park Ridge residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.

Resident Erana Rakete told of the horror, which unfolded on Chambers Flat Rd around 8pm last night.

"I was there," she said on Facebook.

"She ran to the neighbour's house asking them for help and he was behind her with blood pouring out of his chest, heart," she said.

"The woman that lived there, luckily, knew CPR and tended to him right outside her front door.

"An ambulance had arrived and police.

"They had been arguing all week.

"They also have two young babies."

A man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and is still in a critical condition this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit was called.

