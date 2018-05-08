Mayor-elect Seymour slams unfounded social media rumours

NEW MAYOR: George Seymour has dismissed rumours of Labor supporters being bussed in from Brisbane to volunteer on polling day saying the majority of volunteers were either friends or family from within the region.

NEW MAYOR: George Seymour has dismissed rumours of Labor supporters being bussed in from Brisbane to volunteer on polling day saying the majority of volunteers were either friends or family from within the region. Valerie Horton

MAYOR-ELECT George Seymour has dispelled rumours that busloads of 'Labor' supporters from outside the region were enlisted to help secure votes on polling day.

The candidate who won by a landslide on Saturday made a point to shut down rumours circulating on Fraser Coast social media groups that the Labor party had volunteers bussed up from Brisbane to campaign at polling booths.

Instead, Cr Seymour said less than 10 people from Brisbane, including his father, brother, former Fraser Coast high school students and their friends, supported him on the trail.

The out-of-town friends and family were a small section of about 170 people who helped with his campaign on election day.

"These friends brought a couple of their own friends up here because they support me," Cr Seymour said.

"These people volunteered their own time, drove themselves up here in their own vehicles to see their parents again and help out on the polls.

"I have supporters from right across the political spectrum and some who don't care about politics at all."

The rumours became a sore point for fellow mayoral candidate Tony Pantlin, who appeared to take a swipe at Cr Seymour for using people from outside the region.

In a now-deleted post, Mr Pantlin said "Labor has demonstrated how a well-organised and resourced political campaign using people from as far away as Brisbane who have never even met him can be delivered."

Mr Pantlin nevertheless congratulated Cr Seymour and said he looked forward to a "cohesive, accountable council".

Cr Seymour said he was grateful to all his supporters that "volunteered their own time, including a few that were so supportive that they decided to spend the weekend here, including my family".

Under Electoral Commission of Queensland regulations, volunteer labour does not have to be declared.

Cr Seymour claimed victory on Sunday with 23,001 votes at the time of print. Yesterday, he told reporters his main focus would be on continuing stability for the Fraser Coast.

"I didn't go into this election with big promises because I knew what the council and community needs is a stable and effective leader to take it forward over two years," Cr Seymour said.

"I want to raise the expectations of what people imagine of living on the Fraser Coast, I want a region that's vibrant, healthy and active."

The ECQ is yet to declare the mayoral by-election or announce the expected by-election for Cr Seymour's Division 10.