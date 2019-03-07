Khloe’s pain: Tristan cheated with ‘more girls’

Khloe Kardashian believes more women will come forward with stories about her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Picture: Matt Winklemeyer/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian believes more women will come forward with stories about her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Picture: Matt Winklemeyer/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is bracing herself for more women claiming her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with them, claim friends.

The mum of one has "discovered a lot about what Tristan was up to" during their two year relationship and is now expecting other girls to go public with cheating accusations.

"Since the split, Khloe has found out a lot about what Tristan was up to when they were together," a source toldThe Sun.

"Initially, she blamed Jordyn (Woods) for the end of the relationship and was furious with her."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pictured together in Los Angeles on January 13. Picture: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

"But now she knows there were more girls, she can't blame Jordyn for breaking up the family."

"She's had messages - who knows if they're true - filling her in on some details about other women he's been chasing or spending time with."

She’s done! Khloe Kardashian is putting the drama behind her … but more women are expected to speak publicly about her ex. Picture: Getty Images

"The rest of the family are fully expecting more women to go public, and more heartache for poor Khloe."

Jordyn denied she was the reason that Khloe and Tristan - who have baby True, one, together - broke up.

In a string of emotional tweets, Kardashian, 34, said she had endured a "rollercoaster of emotions" and ultimately retracted her earlier statements that blamed Woods, 21, for the demise of her relationship with NBA player Thompson, 27.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," Kardashian tweeted today.

"I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Woods admitted Thompson kissed her at a Los Angeles house party: "On the way out he did kiss me. It was like a kiss to the lips".

Former friend Jordyn Woods gave a teary interview to Red Table Talk. Picture: Facebook

"No tongue kiss. No making out. I walked out, I got in the car and I was like, no that didn't happen," Woods said.

"I was in shock. I was more like, did this really … let me just pretend that that didn't happen."

She added that she knew that Khloe and Tristan were on the rocks, saying: "I was honest about being there but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place.

"I knew how much turmoil was going on [in their relationship], I was like, let me not just throw more fuel on the fire."

"I'm no homewrecker," she said, adding: "I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter."

Khloe and Tristan split last week, with the Kardashian sister revealing that the hardest part was Jordyn's betrayal and not Tristan's cheating.

Thompson, who plays for NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers, was caught cosying up to women just days before Khloe gave birth to their first baby together - but then, Khloe forgave him.

This article has been edited and republished from The Sun with permission.