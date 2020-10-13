Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

‘There will be a COVID-19 new normal’

13th Oct 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Bernard Salt, Australia's top demographer, explains how the workforce is changing, what jobs will disappear and where the jobs will be in the future.

He appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.

 

 

 

It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Watch Bernard Salt in our special Jobs 360 investigation above.

 

Originally published as 'There will be a COVID-19 new normal'

More Stories

bernard salt employment jobs jobs 360

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DA boom brings new hope to bushfire disaster zone

        Premium Content DA boom brings new hope to bushfire disaster zone

        News ‘We need to ensure that if we ever have a firestorm come through like we had in November, we have a better chance of our house surviving.’

        Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

        Premium Content Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

        Crime 42-year-old man showed a ‘complete disregard for his life’ when he led police on a...

        Have your say: Who should be Premier?

        Premium Content Have your say: Who should be Premier?

        Politics Gladys Berejiklian ICAC: Liberal MPs ready in case Premier resigns

        • 13th Oct 2020 6:46 AM
        Where you can find a job in NSW right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in NSW right now

        Employment The 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled

        • 13th Oct 2020 6:44 AM