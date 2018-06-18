There's snow on the hills

Menu
Snow west of Glen Innes from last night.
Weather

Adam Hourigan
18th Jun 2018 8:37 AM

IF YOU were rushing for the extra blankets, or an extra layer this morning, you can look to the hills west for the cause.

Snow has fallen on the range, with many towns around Glen Innes and Guyra experiencing falls overnight and through the day.

Glen Innes photographer Lyndon Butola of Buttola Images posted these photos of the snowfall this morning, with a good covering of snow on the ground.

Mr Buttola said the photos were taken at the southern end of Furracabad, which is west of Glen Innes, and said the township of Glen Innes hadn't received any snowfall as of yet.

The forecast for Glen Innes shows snow possible above 1000 metres, with minimum temperatures of -2C for the rest of the week.

Locally, the bureau is forecasing minimum temperatures of 6C for the rest of the week, with maximum temperatures reaching 20C each day

