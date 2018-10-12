Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch.
Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch. Radim Klimes
Travel

There's still time to book a whale tour

Annie Perets
by
11th Oct 2018 7:49 PM

THERE'S just a few weeks left of the whale season but the gentle giants are committed to putting on a spectacular show until the very end. 

Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch.
Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch. Radim Klimes

  Quickcat II skipper Sam Peaker told the Chronicle whale sightings were still strong and the tail end of the season had its perks.

"We are now getting a lot more mothers and calves, and bigger males," Mr Peaker said.

"With school holidays over, we are now getting tourists coming on tours and they are coming here from everywhere worldwide."

Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch.
Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch. Radim Klimes

Mr Peaker said this year's highlights included seeing whales swimming with their mouths open, visits from different whale species and memorable displays by dolphins.  

fctourism fcwhales fraser coast tourism travel
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DETERMINATION: Ryan ready to take game to the next level

    premium_icon DETERMINATION: Ryan ready to take game to the next level

    Cricket THERE has not been a day go by this offseason that boom Tucabia-Copmanhurst opener Blake Ryan has not thought about cricket.

    JADA 2018: 14 days to go...

    premium_icon JADA 2018: 14 days to go...

    Art & Theatre Your daily hit of national drawing award magic

    Man to serve jail time for fleeing from police

    premium_icon Man to serve jail time for fleeing from police

    Crime Disqualified driver's actions risked 'catastrophic consequences'

    WHO'S PLAYING: Muster line-up draws fans and vans from afar

    premium_icon WHO'S PLAYING: Muster line-up draws fans and vans from afar

    Entertainment The week that transforms a tiny village into a small city

    Local Partners