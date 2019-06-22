Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck Australia generic
Truck Australia generic MaxPixel
News

There's yet another truck ban on roads

21st Jun 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Jun 2019 3:31 PM

TRUCK owners pay a "s---load of rego" so they should be able to use streets that they want, after all, they have "paid for the privilege".

That was Jason Paul's reaction to news that trucks would be banned from a suburban Brisbane road in a new trial starting July.

The 24-7 ban was created after several complaints from residents in regards to safety and noise.

Some called it "disgraceful" and a "joke" and suggested it was time for a toll surcharge on every invoice.

Paul Litton said "pass it on, everyone else does".

Trent Baker asked: "Why don't they ban cars off some roads and just let the trucks on instead?"

But Bruce Skelton agreed with the ban, saying there was "no reason for trucks to use Watson Rd rat running".

"B-doubles have had to use Learoyd Rd, Paradise Rd and Beaudesert Rd. Why shouldn't all trucks?"

Mark Meehan said only "cowboys will complain, most don't go through there".

big rigs hot topics hot topics hot topics online
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    This little hippie went to market

    This little hippie went to market

    Opinion 'They're a healthy lot at markets. It's all vegan friendly and you can't find anything with gluten, sugar, GM, MSG or any additives apart from stevia'

    Where did this simple childhood pastime originate?

    Where did this simple childhood pastime originate?

    Religion & Spirituality A very simple kite 16-year-old Homan Walsh flew into history books

    Digital age offers connection to past

    premium_icon Digital age offers connection to past

    News Print edition the focus but online news an essential part of DEX

    Constable trades badge for dancing shoes

    premium_icon Constable trades badge for dancing shoes

    News Family tragedy motivation to get onto the dance floor