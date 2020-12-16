Menu
Clarence Valley councillor Greg Clancy has objected to the Woombah Woods proposal.
‘These ad hoc motions should not be supported by council’

Jenna Thompson
16th Dec 2020 3:09 PM
A PROPOSAL to convert the Woombah Woods Caravan Park site into a manufactured homes estate has been passed by Clarence Valley Council.

The decision was made during Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting where all but one councillor agreed to carry the motion.

The proposed development DA2020/0474 will convert the existing sites into a total of 59 home sites including one caretaker’s site as part of Stage 1 of the redevelopment of the land. It is understood the proposal will reduce the total number of approved sites and remove all short term and camping sites.

Cr Clancy, who opposed the motion, said the proposal was “nothing more than urban expansion by stealth” and that “these ad hoc motions should not be supported by council.”

Cr Clancy made the argument the Woombah area was not included in the North Coast Regional Plan 2036.

“The fact that it wasn’t included is a conscious decision at the time of the study,” he said.

“Meanwhile, James Creek, Gulmarrad and to the west of Grafton, these areas were identified because studies have shown they are suitable for urban growth.”

However, the remaining councillors shared a different opinion about the matter.

“It’s an opportunity to provide homes for people who can’t afford to buy a house and land,” Cr Debrah Novak said.

“This is like a land lease situation, making it far more affordable for members of our community.

“I sympathise with neighbours who used to live beside this large stand of trees, but that doesn’t give us reason to refuse it. There are just too many reasons to do it.”

Residents of Woombah have been fighting the proposal since the DA was first announced.

