Drew Lanston in action.
Rugby League

Footy twins are always together on the field and off

by Nic Darveniza
13th Jun 2020 9:05 AM
Cabarita twins Guy and Drew Lanston have done everything together, from high school to rugby league to the plumbing business they run as partners.

Separating the 31-year-old brothers has been an impossible task since birth - so difficult that not even voters in the Bulletin's GCRL Team of the Decade poll could accomplish the feat.

When the region's official Team of the Decade was unveiled on Wednesday, there the Lanston boys were again; Drew at centre and Guy, of course, his wing partner.

"I was very happy for both of us but definitely surprised because of the quality of the other nominations," Drew said.
"I think our point of difference was that we were very competitive, between ourselves as well as the opposition.

"I'm definitely a bit more fiery - at Bilambil they called me 'Big Crank' because I was always a little bit cranky - whereas Guy was a bit more out there, more laid-back.

"There were plenty of times we were working together on the field and playing in two Grand Finals together was probably the highlight."

Another highlight was when the brothers, then aged 21, were called down to Sydney for a trial run with the famous Newtown Jets, a feeder club for the NRL's Sydney Roosters.

"Our coach at the time had sent a video away and they said they were keen so we moved down after Christmas 2009," Drew said.

"We played three trial games and did pretty well without the fringe NRL guys around.

"They said to me I had to put on some more weight after coming off a broken arm but they were really keen on Guy.

"I was heading back to Bilambil when Guy decided he didn't want to play without me, so we went back home together."

Upon their return, the brothers completed their plumbing apprenticeship under their father before launching their own business, 88 Plumbing, named for the final two digits in Cabarita Beach's postcode, 2488.

After two Grand Final appearances, the Lanstons stepped down from A Grade in 2015.

As always, they did it together.

