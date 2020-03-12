Lawyer’s hiliarous quarantine diaries

A BRISBANE lawyer is under strict quarantine in an Adelaide hotel after travelling on a flight with a person with coronavirus, but she has taken a humorous approach to lockdown.

Julie Gilfoyle has been blogging each day from inside her temporary home - a hotel room - telling readers she has to call her clients and jokes about life in quarantine.

On Tuesday March 3 Julie Gilfoyle flew on flight VA1394 from Brisbane to Adelaide, sitting next to a man who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

She was visiting Adelaide in the hopes of attending the university she recently enrolled in and WOM Adelaide Festival.

Julie Gilfoyle must spend 14 days in a room at the Adelaide Royal Coach under coronavirus quarantine. Picture: Tait Schmaal

We flew down on Tuesday, hired a car and drove around for a couple of days," she said.

"On Thursday I started feeling like I had a cold or flu and on Friday I wasn't well, on Saturday I got a call from a private number … It was the Centre for Communicable Disease - I thought it was a joke at first."

After discovering she had been on the same flight with the man who tested positive for coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms she was collected by paramedics and taken for testing.

In lockdown she waited 48 hours to find out she didn't have coronavirus and had tested positive for influenza A but she and her friend would still need to spend two weeks until March 17 in isolation.

"I decided that you could get upset or cranky with it but what benefit does that have?

"Instead of thinking what does that do to us, what else can we do to make this a time of learning and not one that seems like it's the end of the world.

"I started blogging to make people know that it's okay - embrace it, this is what it is."

While both Ms Gilfoyle and her friend are trying to make the most of their time holed up in the hotel room, there were times when cabin fever set in.

"It's not prison but the thoughts would be similar," she said.

"Thankfully we've had Netflix, we're trapped but we're not trapped."

To pass the time they've resorted to trying to get attention from a lady that collects rubbish outside the hotel.

"We hear this noise outside, we don't have a view of anything but the bins downstairs," she said.

"Every time I've gone to see it, there's no one there. I finally captured who it was, I thought I could try and contact her.

"Even if we could just get her, she knows she's being watched but if she could just look up, that's an achievement we've made contact with a human person outside."

Julie Gilfoyle never expected to find herself in coronavirus quarantine when she decided to fly to Adelaide to attend WOMAdelaide Festival. Photo: Facebook

DAY 1

March 7 at 8:24PM So - here's what happened today.

I had a call from your friendly Disease Surveillance and Investigation Section Communicable Disease Control Branch and guess what?

Flight Virgin blah blah from Brisbane to Adelaide on Tuesday exposed me to a person testing positive to coronavirus and now, hours later, I am in quarantine in freaking Adelaide until 17 March 2020.

I am not well, with what I thought some cold thing and a cold sore (that I have officially named Corona now).

Test results back in 48 hours but that wont make any difference because I will still be in quarantine. WTF?

So, this coronovirus thing! It's real and I'm in it. I did not have enough empathy in listening to the news and all the talk and funnies on facebook and the toilet paper thing - I even thought it was all funny

Well - i still think it is funny so you are all gonna cop it - my facebook friends!

I am going to blog you with the adventure as it unfolds within these four f.....g walls til 17 March 2020.

On day one, like any good survivalist, Julie Gilfoyle gathered what food she had (many of the products presents for her husband and children back in Brisbane). Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

Have done a stocktake of the food and sorry kids, the presents I had bought you to give to you when I get home are going to be eaten.

You will see that stash I have and the beers were for you Joe, chocolate and wine for you Sarah, Vegan Dukka and some roll thing for you Beth and Rosie, your's isn't edible but I might eat it anyway.

There is black pudding but it will keep in the fridge as I am not eating that cold. Seriously, the hotel has been amazing.

Don't know if travel insurance will cover this BUT that's just another thing to keep you at the edge of your seat waiting to find out.

I have been given a pack via email from Dr Louise and also a pack, thermometre (stupid thing to spell) and some face masks from the hospital and so I have all the information - so ask any questions.

Send me messages and stuff and should you be a client of mine right now then I have attached the medical certificate I have to prove that I am quarantined. I am so very grateful that I am not on a cruise ship and that I have a window I can open. Bring on tomorrow as it's one day closer to being home.

Hug your loved ones (was that appropriate ending for this piece of shit I have just written?) Talking of shit and then onto toilet paper - put what you have hoarded back on the shelves for those that really need it ok!

Even Julie’s boots are going stir crazy stuck in an Adelaide motel room. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

DAY 2

Day 2 … 24 hours in - Day 2 of quarantine. Fourth day since exposure.

So grateful for all your responses and so entertaining. So caller of the day goes to Judy Harvey who called and first line was "is now a good time?".

Like, hell yeah it is - so frickin busy counting the lines on the carpet. Seriously, though has been a busy day.

SA only set up their hospital and task force on Thursday - so this is all new to them. Apparently there are 10 of us in quarantine and 5 in the hospital.

I am still waiting test results and if I test positive then I have to be admitted to hospital but will be advocating strongly that I want to do my 'time' here.

Brisbane lawyer Julie Gilfoyle enters day six of coronavirus quarantine. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Case worker allocated now and that's Paul. Paul has negotiated with hotel to manage with us being here and ground rules set with that.

Brekky and Dinner here at the hotel. Also, the person responsible for this quarantine is Brett Dean - composer. Travelling home from Taiwan through Brisbane - gets on our flight to Adelaide and sits beside us. A composer? I thought composers would be in business class and not in the cattle class with us. Google him - his story is on ABC.

Our story is yet to be discovered - however, you lot getting the news straight from where it is all happening.

Now back on to internal affairs - within the room - we have set our own rules of behaviour. So Andrea is one of Joe's friends mum and she is responsible for inviting me to Adelaide and she is also quarantined here

Our rules about behaviour right through to shaving have been set. It's like the one of the episodes of Brooklyn 99 when they are in the stakeout.

We have gathered a list of needed supplies, which include a sharpie so we can right on the wall and keep a record of our days in confinement.

Medication ordered and hopefully script sent from Brissy tomorrow and will be filled on Tuesday - public holiday here tomorrow.

Researching and gathering information as much as we can about it all and honestly, what is happening is definitely excessive. However, this is what is happening and it is real. I am posting on facebook with the intention of making it seem more 'real'.

So fortunate that feedback from everyone is making things so much better, especially the few of you that have professional knowledge of coronavirus and sharing what you know.

The best thing is that my health is a bit better and not going down hill. The next best thing is that the distance between the bottom of the door and the carpet is 3 cm and a lot of stuff can be transferred under the door haha.

Nice views from Julie’s motel room. Photo: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

We do have a window and it does open and I have taken a shot of the magnificent view of the bins for the hotel! The upside is we have a bar fridge - the downside - no cooking equipment so not self contained.

Another bonus is we both have a bed each. Andrea comes prepared and has so much stuff that I don't even think of - I just came prepared for the festival. Thank goodness for wifi - so if everyone could give me top 4 Netflix shows then I am going to do a graph and work out the favourite ones and then choose what to binge. Always wanted to binge - so excited.

My boots - well they had so much fun in Sydney and now they are playing up and keep kicking the door to get out wtf?

They are freaking out - however, will put some relaxation music for them shortly.

Also, yes, they are bins outside our window and we do get a whiff every now and again. However, this is a positive sign that my nose is unblocking.

Always good that can come out of bad!

Gotta go - early start in the morning from the office. Oh Yeah - we have manifested a 90cm round table and drawn a line down the middle and we cannot cross into each other's half. Night.

When boredom strikes, a quarantined lawyer gets creative. Photo: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

DAY 3

Day 3. Day 3 into quarantine - we didn't abscond - even though it was tempting and are still here. So much exciting happenings in one day that I don't know where to start. Time line of the day or in ranking of most exciting down to less exciting???

Ok so out of all the Neflix suggestions there were 34 different bloody answers - now on a positive note, that means my facebook friends are diverse in nature and that is unrool.

I could go on to analyse you by your choice of viewing - but ain't got no time for that. The winner was Outlander but I am already addicted and in droughlander waiting for next season. Next with the most votes, was Bloodline.

I have attached some photos and videos from today. So change of sheets day today - so excited.

On the third day, the sheets got changed … “so excited”. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

Phone from Carmel (our hotel contact) to advise that we were to leave linen and towels outside door (and rubbish bags - not the bins - just the bags). Personally, I was disappointed as I anticipated some sport/exercise and that this would be trying to thrown the rubbish bags successfully into an open bin below. Alas, that was not approved.

I made a Help sign on the bed with sugar and as Andrea was on the phone I texted her this. After the call she laughed and then I got a message from her saying "Julie just sent me this and she is across the room". I replied "Yep, I know" "I'm here".

Andrea of course got her Julie's mixed up. I then went onto be creative with the jams and peanut butter and my boots, always up for a lark, became ears.

Sometimes, you’ve just got to smile. Photo: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

I then had to do some work and I took a picture of this. The work I did after facebook of course. Now the Corona Virus update. Case worker Paul is appointed negotiated with hotel and medical providers to get medication need and that was delivered.

Lot less stressful when the medication you are taking for specific reasons is delivered.

So if you came in contact with a corona virus subject and not showing any symptoms (Andrea) then you get a text each day that asks you to reply if you are showing any symptoms and then you will need to be tested.

If you are me and was showing symptoms, then you get called and a talking person and emails and texts planning what to do.

This afternoon, I got the results and negative for corona virus (yeah) and positive for influenza A . Get this, influenza A kills more people that Corona virus.

So Andrea did a little dance and she is entitled to do this and you know why? So if I was positive then I would have gone to hospital and she would have missed me.

No, that's not the reason.

If I had been positive and off to hospital - her 14 days of quarantine would start all over again - yup - its 14 days since last exposure.

Now, in my legal mind, I emailed Paul (who is a medical practitioner) and stated that if Andrea was tested and came back negative then therefore we both did not have Corona Virus - could we go home.

NOPE you can't because the test I had on Saturday is done 'at the time' - you can still get symptoms right up to the 14th day of exposure. So tomorrow we could both be sick with it - so there is your learning unit of Corona Virus for the day.

However we had goodies dropped off today from Andrea's friends before they leave and you have a video of that and I now have razors and over 50 vitamins and the pencil sharpener was for Andrea to draw with.

I also appeared before the Fed Circuit Court at 9.30am by phone - so I did a lot of work today.

Even a $6 punt on horse 6 in race 6 went awry for the trapped lawyer. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

Ok so it was a public holiday here today for the Adelaide Cup - so I went there on my computer and Son Joe helped me put $6 to win on horse 6 race 6 and it led all the way and then ended up last - wtf?

What horse does that to someone in quarantine. You have a picture of the horse and rider before it f.....d me over. Then I thought, hell, I am a solicitor and I haven't done my own bloody will.

It's lying there at home to be signed and I drafted it three years ago. How bad is that! I will do the will when I will get someone willing to witness it. So many wills.

I love it when you say "do do" in a sentence. I stop each time I say that and admire that I said it. eg "It's awesome that I do do it sometimes" - see that's amazing isn't it?

Then I didn't think this was affecting me but I got triggered every time an email came in to notify me that an email had gone into quarantine. Last picture is one for you to see what I mean.

Even her emails are stuck in quarantine. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

I also did some online shopping and now have tickets for West Ham and Crystal Palace - first time I was on time to get pre-lease tickets and then stuffed that up so had to get Joe to get them - thanks Joe!

Bins - well twice I heard someone there and by the time I got there - they had gone - no person seen there today.

I went to put the tray outside after dinner and that fricken right boot ran straight past me into the hall.

Exercise routine starts tomorrow - for sure.

Every hour I am going to do something cos I should feel better tomorrow and not trip over this cold sore everytime I get up.

Now you have had your Corona info finished for the day. Cuppa tea time now.

Shit - nearly forgot - I emailed WOMADelaide bosses today to ask nicely if we could get tickets for next year due to our unfortunate circumstances.

Can't hurt to ask nicely and I used the manners that I should have.

Thanks to all those that are messaging as seriously - it is so good and keeping us in touch with the outside world.

DAY 4

DAY 4 - QUARANTINE. So we get out at midnight on the 17th - 8 sleeps to go. That's 14 days from the 'exposure'.

My contact with HQ of CORVID-19 in SA is reduced to a text to see if I have symptoms. Although we were both tempted to send something other than 'No' back, we didn't. Well, I did really and said "No - but thank you for asking".

Big things happened in here today. My boots climbed the walls and ended on the fan (see below).

Big things happened on day four inside Julie’s motel room. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

New wi-fi password issued (each 7 days new one). My password is appropriately "MuWSadMx.

Last night, I travelled over to Andrea's house (traffic was so bad through the whole 70cm there) and watched the movie Spenser Confidential or something and it was good.

She has this flash computer that you can turn nearly inside out and it stands up by itself.

I then returned to my nest. Andrea has named it that because I have all the pillows except the two she is using - so that is 6 pillows. Yes I love the number 6.

Day four was craft day. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

Craft today was me making us coasters for the table - impressive hey. Actually, Andrea - you could have lent me your pencils.

Bin news - I freaking dropped everything I was doing and ran to the window when I heard movement - to the point where I nearly broke my nose on the wall. For you below is the picture of the bin person and you will see that I just caught them leaving.

I should be praised for managing to get the camera app up in time, get to the window without accident and take a shot.

Finally, a picture of that elusive bin person. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

Andrea's friends left for home today and they knocked, kept the 1.5 mtre safe distance, delivered supplies (mouse for Andrea's computer, Toblerone and grapes and listerine) and then waved to us on the way down the corridor (further photograph evidence below).

Now to the Listerine after studying the bottle - do you believe there is diet Listerine - I didn't know you could drink this stuff. WTF?

RIP toilet roll, it’s been real. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

The other big event was the death of our first toilet roll. There is a photo for that for you as well.

Alas, my husband Gilly has no facebook and is hearing about the content of my blogs through work colleagues. Thank you to those that are keeping my husband informed about my incarceration.

Horendous decision making had to be made when putting the breakfast tray out - leave it on the left of our door or the right? I chose right.

I have thought of a brilliant money making thing and going to write to shark tank as my idea is - wait for it - "drafting precedents that you can use to write to insurance companies, telstra, insurance companies, Centre of Communicable Diseases, client's, family, bosses and so on that explain how you cannot do f.....g anything as you are in quarantine".

Oh before I go, Andrea did say that she was grateful I didn't include the fact that she laughed so much last night that she snorted and farted at the same time. I told her there is no way I would do that! Shit - I better run away - no I can't .......nooooooooooooo.

Wednesday (day five) is scone day. Photo: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

DAY 5

QUARANTINE - SA I bet there were some of you that doubt whether these posts would decrease in quality over time - but hell no! I could go on with shit forever and ever. So Wednesdays in my life are scone days.

Each Wednesday I have a mission to either find a scone and have it with coffee OR I make the things at home. I have even developed a vegan (even vegan - that rhymes) for Bethy and Joe's friend Will.

The recipe is 2.5 cups SR Flour, 1 can lemonade and enough almond milk for scone consistency. There you go!

By the way - those waiting anxiously for this post - tied to your phone/computer for it - I teased you and uploaded the video of me trying to win over the Bin Lady.

Well I was selfish, cos I just wanted to get it in one of the holes and failed. I realised afterwards that the yellow envelope was the one from the hospital that had all over it BEWARE CORONA VIRUS SHIT FOR POSSIBLY POISONED HUMAN.

Inside was yesterday's paper. Be fun to see her reaction but I haven't seen or heard any bin movement today.

But the best thing ever, Manager Carmel - who is the only one here that knows what is going on - came upstairs withan express package for you know who - it's out of two people. Andrea or Me. Andrea you say? Nuh - bad luck for you - 50/50 chance and you got it wrong -that's funny in itself.

Thank you so much for my express post fairies and do you want to be names Julie and Sue Ferguson? Just let me know. HANG ON HOLD UP - I forgot about the scones.

Billy Connolly said once that he just gets lost in his tales but works back to them - maybe he is a long lost relative.

Anyway - with the scones, my beautiful, caring youngest daughter Rosie, sent me a picture of the scones she ordered and received this morning for her work. SO thoughtful Rosie (really unfair) but so thoughtful.

Back to the parcel. No scissors but I opened it with my talons (no nail scissors). So so so surprised and it was a crotch (crochet - but crotch is still funny so I am leaving it in there). I can crotchet coasters for myself and Andrea.

It’s a crotch (so much funnier than crochet). Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

I actually did it. I followed the pattern for the purple one and then did a common garden variety green one. The thing is, the paper coasters that I lovingly made the day before took off - out the bottom of the door and I managed a photo before they left.

Also was cold sore cream and snacks and clinkers for use in the jail. Then twenty two minutes and two seconds after, another knock on the door and its carmel again with flowers and for guess who? Yes you got it right that time - me from Gilly.

Added such a sparkle and the jug - the best ever "Lemon Lime and Bitters" my favourite.

Who says you can’t picnic when it coronavirus quarantine. Picture: Julie Gilfoyle/Facebook

So I had a little picnic on the hand made rug I bought for you Bethy, my boots, flowers and croissant that I couldn't eat at breakfast cos it wasn't a scone.

Today I was such a rebel cos I wore a white bra with a black top - ultimate fashion faupax and not a look that would see any of my daughters to out with me - but I wore it ALLLLLL day - stuff you social standards I say!

Now Andrea and I keep finding things out about each other and apparently we eat jelly beans the same. She was in awe of such a thing in common. Not only do we separate the colours, but we eat that colour one by one. Then wait for it - yes, you guessed it we don't like the taste of the black ones.

I watch the trial of Gabriel Fenandez and I was crying when the phone rang and that person may have thought I was crying cos of being locked up but no, it was all movie driven.

I have to wind up now as not sure when internet will drop out again and again.

Are you all washing your hands - there is actually a way to do it properly - google it.

Also I got a text from SA CCD again to respond whether I had symptoms and I tested them to see if they were reading them cos I said back "Umm no cold symptoms but my leg just fell off - can you please give me a call" - Nothing, heard nothing back.

Will have to up the anti tomorrow I think. Gees - just looking at the photos - what about the real KFC Care pack - love it - love it.