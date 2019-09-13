REAL HEROES: An out of control fire at Shark Creek/Brooms Head kept firefighters stretched to the limit on Sunday.

WHEN I set out to write these articles every week and adopt the pseudonym of the "Clarence Chatterbox” my main aim, in a world that is all too serious, is to hopefully put a smile on people's faces every week.

Admitted, we could all use a smile this week after the horrific fire conditions that have gripped the Clarence Valley, but I want to use this week's article to pay homage to those who have fought so hard to protect property and lives.

Hero is defined as "a person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities”.

Too often the word "hero” is bandied around for the wrong reasons.

A footy player who scores a try in the dying seconds of a grand final is labelled a hero. The Australian cricketers retained The Ashes and obtained hero status.

Granted these achievements are great ones, but in my eyes, true "hero” status is obtained by those who give up their own time and on occasion face danger to help and protect others.

Seeing some of the images coming from the Shark Creek fire this week were both terrifying and inspiring.

Seeing a wall of three or four firefighters staring up a firewall higher than a two-storey house with nothing more to protect them than a hose is the definition of true courage.

Pilots flying through thick smoke to drop water onto our houses.

Most volunteers do this to protect other people's property and lives.

These people walk among us during a normal day but do not hesitate to put themselves in harm's way in our time of need.

These people are true heroes.

The other amazing thing about a small community like ours is everyone's motivation to want to help.

SES volunteers, members of the general public donating food and water and offering accommodation for those who have been displaced by this disaster.

Medical services, business owners and many others all putting up their hands to help in any way they can.

These incredible human beings are the ones truly deserving of hero status.