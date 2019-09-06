These people certainly aren't your average Adani protesters

More than a dozen religious leaders of multi-faith have mounted a peaceful protest at the Adani mine site.

ADANI protesters have typically been associated with the left, the young, or the unemployment queue but yesterday about 20 men and women of faith formed a blockade at the entry to the workers' camp at the Carmichael site.

Although their actions were peaceful, six of the protesters were arrested including a Uniting Church minister and two ordained Buddhist monks.

Reverend Alex Sangster and Dharma Cari Tejopala Rawls from Melbourne and Dharma Cari Aryadharma Matheson from Sydney were arrested for trespass and not moving on when given the order to.

A spokeswoman for Faiths for a Fossil Free Future said it was an otherwise peaceful protest with Christian and Buddhist chanting.

"They were making the point that it was wrong to extinguish native title and that the last thing the world needs is to burn more coal,” she said.

The group were calling on Adani chairman Guatam Adani to abandon the project and invest in Central Queensland by backing solar and wind power.

Rev Sangster said they had written to Mr Adani to ask him to walk away.

"People need jobs, but this mine is not the answer. It will do so much damage to our water and, ultimately, the reef and the climate,” she said.

"Just as importantly, the Wangan and Jagalingou Family Council have made it clear that this place is sacred to them and we are here today to support their right to practice their spirituality.

"This is about freedom of religion. Their spirituality is intimately linked to the land of their ancestors, going back tens of thousands of years.

"Today we're calling on people of all faiths to support their calls for solidarity.”

Reverend Rex Graham, a retired Uniting Church minister said a lot of noise had been made in the media portraying citizen activists as extremists or worse.

"Today we're saying that people who risk arrest protecting our water, reef, climate and Wangan and Jagalingou land rights are good people who have been pushed into a corner,” he said.

"Instead of demonising protesters, the Queensland Government would do well to promote their plan to diversify the local economy, so that no one is left behind as the world moves away from coal.”

An Adani spokeswoman said about 10 people had attempted to block entrances to the mine camp, however people and vehicles were able to use other access points allowing construction works to continue as normal.

"This type of protest is a pointless sideshow that wastes police resources and has no impact on the construction schedule for our mine or rail projects,” she said.