‘They beat her, dragged her into car’: QLD abduction claims

"Help me, help me, help me."

That was the bloodcurling cry of a woman being beaten up and dragged into a car, according to a Gold Coaster who saw what he described as an "abduction" in Chevron Island last night.

The Chevron Island resident told the Bulletin he almost could not believe what he was seeing from his tower balcony after screams alerted him to the terrifying incident in the street just after 10.30pm.

The man said he saw a woman begging for help repeatedly as at least two men forcibly dragged her into a car. It sped off over the Chevron Island bridge towards the Gold Coast Highway and nearby Surfers Paradise, he said.

"It was impossible to ignore the screaming. It was someone screaming out for help. They were assaulting her to get her into the car, punching her to get into the car. She screamed 'Help me, help me, help me'.

"It was nuts, it was unbelievable. You're thinking no way, that's not happening, this can't be what I think it is, but they were beating this girl up and dragging her into a car.

"Hopefully they find her."

The witness said the car sped off with the woman inside it before more than about 20 people including himself from nearby residences descended on the street and police also arrived at the scene.

The witness said he was unable to see identifying aspects of the vehicle as it was too far away but he said the police helicopter appeared to have started a search in the nearby area soon after.

"The street was just lined with police, four to five, six police cars, interviewing different people."

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed to the Bulletin police were called to an incident in Surfers Paradise about 10.45pm but would not comment further.

Originally published as 'They beat her, dragged her into car'