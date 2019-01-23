'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

A REPEAT drug offender was taken to a hospital to have X-rays taken after police suspected 'something was up'.

Hospital staff located 12.1g of methamphetamines in a clip seal bag among his faeces.

Jesse Cameron Cornick was remanded in custody charged with supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

Cornick was denied bail by Magistrate Jeff Clarke yesterday.

The court heard police had carried out a search of Cornick's residence when they went to talk with him about a drug supply deal he made with an undercover police officer in April 2018.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, in handing down his decision about the bail application, said during the search on Thursday at Cornick's Zilzie address, they located $1550 "near his anus".

He said police then obtained a forensic protection order and took Cornick to Yeppoon Hospital for X-rays.

"In the search of his anus, they discovered a clip seal bag in faecal matter containing 12.1g of methamphetamines," Mr Clarke said.

Cornick was on parole at the time after being handed a three-year prison sentence in Rockhampton Supreme Court in October 2016 with immediate parole for transporting three ounces (67.2g pure meth) to the Gold Coast in 2015 - when he was 17.

Police alleged Cornick sold 14g of meth for $3300 to an undercover police officer on April 28, with the analysis of the product showing it was low in purity.

Mr Clarke said when police spoke to him about it on Thursday he made admissions saying "it was s--- anyway".

"The defendant has continued to disregard orders of probation, parole and bail," Mr Clarke said.

He denied Cornick bail due to his unacceptable risk of continued offending. His matters were adjourned to March 6.