Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCKED UP: Jesse Cameron Cornick was refused bail.
LOCKED UP: Jesse Cameron Cornick was refused bail.
Crime

'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPEAT drug offender was taken to a hospital to have X-rays taken after police suspected 'something was up'.

Hospital staff located 12.1g of methamphetamines in a clip seal bag among his faeces.

Jesse Cameron Cornick was remanded in custody charged with supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

Cornick was denied bail by Magistrate Jeff Clarke yesterday.

The court heard police had carried out a search of Cornick's residence when they went to talk with him about a drug supply deal he made with an undercover police officer in April 2018.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, in handing down his decision about the bail application, said during the search on Thursday at Cornick's Zilzie address, they located $1550 "near his anus".

He said police then obtained a forensic protection order and took Cornick to Yeppoon Hospital for X-rays.

"In the search of his anus, they discovered a clip seal bag in faecal matter containing 12.1g of methamphetamines," Mr Clarke said.

Cornick was on parole at the time after being handed a three-year prison sentence in Rockhampton Supreme Court in October 2016 with immediate parole for transporting three ounces (67.2g pure meth) to the Gold Coast in 2015 - when he was 17.

Police alleged Cornick sold 14g of meth for $3300 to an undercover police officer on April 28, with the analysis of the product showing it was low in purity.

Mr Clarke said when police spoke to him about it on Thursday he made admissions saying "it was s--- anyway".

"The defendant has continued to disregard orders of probation, parole and bail," Mr Clarke said.

He denied Cornick bail due to his unacceptable risk of continued offending. His matters were adjourned to March 6.

More Stories

editors picks methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Horse trainer sentenced for assault

    premium_icon Horse trainer sentenced for assault

    Crime 'If you hit me with that again I'll punch you'

    Pill thief sentenced for pharmacy break and enter

    premium_icon Pill thief sentenced for pharmacy break and enter

    Crime 18-year-old faces court over break in at Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean

    Exorcist looking to train up protege

    premium_icon Exorcist looking to train up protege

    Religion & Spirituality Battle between good and evil is reaching fever pitch, says priest

    • 23rd Jan 2019 8:28 AM
    • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
    Focus on Grafton kids not immigration, urges child expert

    premium_icon Focus on Grafton kids not immigration, urges child expert

    Health Policy-makers ignoring the needs of at-risk children, says expert