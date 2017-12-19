They heard our voices

Cutting of the ribbon at the opening of Headspace Grafton on December 18, 2017.

WHAT does the opening of Headspace mean for our community?

It wasn't hard to tell, seeing the elation ripple through the crowd at the opening of the youth mental health facility yesterday morning.

As a journalist, you go to a lot of openings for important organisations and events but this one was something special.

When the official ceremony was over, there were tears of joy coming from members of the community who had been fighting for this for years.

I remember covering the official announcement in February and there was still a feeling lingering that perhaps the funding wouldn't come through and it would never eventuate.

But it has, it's here.

Headspace is open and operating and it's everything the community could have asked for.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan has hinted it is just the beginning though.

There is more to come to help the Clarence Valley youth and it can't come soon enough.

Sometimes it feels our little historic region is forgotten but in this instance your voices were heard and we received the help we need.

Now it's just a matter of rebuilding and recovering from here.

To use an over-used saying, there is light at the end of the tunnel.