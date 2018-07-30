'They must keep searching': Coolum wife of MH370 victim

Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, poses for a photo with her sons Lincoln, 4, front right and Jack, 1 in 2015.

Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, poses for a photo with her sons Lincoln, 4, front right and Jack, 1 in 2015. Rob Griffith

MT Coolum mother and widow of a man who died onboard flight MH370 has accused the Malaysian government of pushing the crash "under the carpet".

Danica Weeks says the search for the missing aircraft must go on.

"They need to keep searching - that's a given. I understand that without new information, you're throwing the dice and hoping it's there," she said.

"It's a matter of elimination. It's got to be somewhere.

"They can't just push it under the carpet and say 'that's it'."

Her anger at the Malaysian government comes after the announcement of a briefing that their final report on the crash was coming later today.

The briefing is expected to contain the final details of the investigation into the Malaysia Airlines plane that vanished carrying 239 people, including six Australians, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

Ms Weeks said government officials offered on Thursday to fly her to the briefing for families, which was too little notice for a mother of two with a full-time job and pets.

"Unfortunately, I'm not there today. A few of us, international families, have been unable to make it in that time frame so I'm very angry about that," Ms Weeks told AAP.

"We are refreshing the page until the report comes in our emails.

"I'm very angry that this offer came with only 48 hours to get over there.

"I would have jumped at the chance to ask questions about where my husband is, what happened.

"It is a slap in the face again that we couldn't be there to get the briefing."

Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke had promised that relatives of those who were onboard would be briefed about the report before it was publicly released.

Ms Weeks said she was eagerly awaiting the report and hoped it would be thorough, including containing the plane's manifest, but she was ultimately pessimistic.

"It's what we've been asking for, for so long, but I'm not holding my breath," she said.

Mr Loke vowed earlier this month that "every word recorded by the investigation team will be tabled in this report".

The four-year search for MH370 ended in May after the US-based technology firm Ocean Infinity failed to locate the plane while scouring 125,000sq km of the Indian Ocean.