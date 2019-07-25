Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police stopped the 30 year old Blacks Beach man travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy for a roadside breath test.
Police stopped the 30 year old Blacks Beach man travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy for a roadside breath test. Contributed
Crime

They see me rollin': Bizarre traffic police bust

Janessa Ekert
by
25th Jul 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKS Beach man will front court for high range drink driving after allegedly rolling down the highway at Eton in a rather unique vehicle while more than three and a half times the limit.

Police stopped the 30 year old at 5.38pm on July 18 for a roadside breath test.

He had been travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy.

This resulted in further testing. Police allege his reading was 0.183 per cent.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 5.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith wanted to remind all motorists that drink and drug driving legislation applied to "everyone and every vehicle, not just conventional motor vehicles".

drink driving editors picks mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police mackay road policing unit
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    NEGLECTED PUPPY: Can you help find who dumped injured pup?

    premium_icon NEGLECTED PUPPY: Can you help find who dumped injured pup?

    Council News THERE are only a few details, but you might be the one with the missing clue to find who did this

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    OUR SAY: Ulmarra a key piece in future puzzle

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Ulmarra a key piece in future puzzle

    Opinion Community to benefit from $1m to upgrade riverside precinct

    DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    premium_icon DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    Crime Brooklet man caught trying to hide ice under his foot