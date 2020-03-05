‘They underestimated the Lower Clarence’

Former Director of Nursing Maclean Hospital Anne Farrell asks a question at the community information session over Maclean Hospital

FORMER Maclean Hospital director of nursing Anne Farrell said that’s she just a member of the public now, but it hasn’t stopped the Maclean community asking her about the proposed plans for the hospital.

“People were appalled,” she said. “Everyone asked what they could do, and I said there was nothing we could do but talk to the people in the health.

“I told them to get onto our member for parliament or talk to the LHD.”

Ms Farrell said it was great news to hear that the health district had put plans for a reconfiguration of the ward on hold, and said that the community forum should’ve happened long before any announcement.

“I think it should have happened long before,” she said. “I believe they should’ve only had one meeting where health was able to talk to the people, but they did their own anyway.

“I’m delighted that the community stood up for what they believed in, and I knew Maclean would because the hospital is very precious to them.

Ms Farrell said she hoped members of the new community forum had previous experience with healthcare, whether that was through working, or having first-hand experience as a patient in the system.

Trish Bowes took the opportunity at the health district’s meeting last week to quiz health officials, and said yesterday she believed the backdown was the right decision.

“I think it was the only decision. It was for the nurses, the hospital and the Lower Clarence.

“It showed the support we had for the hospital, and how proud we are of it.”

Having helped distribute some of the many petition papers throughout the area, Ms Bowes said that the aim was to have it tabled in parliament.

“We need 10,000 signatures,” she said. “But we’re at least halfway there. On Wednesday, we had a lady outside Yamba Fair who collected 38 pages.”

Ms Bowes said it was good to see the community back up their anger with action.

“I think it shows how important to get together, which is what they did, and that you can make a difference,” she said.

“It was obvious that everyone was angry, but we resolved to do something, you can’t just say ‘I’m angry’.

“I do believe the Lower Clarence was underestimated, and that they didn’t think they’d get the reaction they have.

“And that shows how important this hospital is to them.”