SMASH: One man was extricated from the car after becoming trapped for a short time. Contributed

A CAR involved in a collision with a B-double truck at Ulmarra on Friday morning was allegedly seen driving erratically before the incident.

According to witnesses, the car, travelling south along the Pacific Highway, was allegedly overtaking several other vehicles and ducking in and out of traffic.

"A woman who was behind the car just before the crash said it overtook her, then she had to overtake them not long after before it passed her again and other cars," another witness said.

"She said they were driving crazy and she knew something was going to happen, that they were going to cause a crash."

As the woman called triple zero to report the car to police, the B-double truck, travelling north, and the silver car collided near the pedestrian crossing outside Ulmarra Public School.

"It happened about 100 metres in front of her," the witness said.

"It was so lucky it didn't happen during school time ... that would have been awful."

The silver car sustained extensive damage to the front and there was fluid leaking out of the B-double.

One man was able to remove himself from the damaged car, but a second male occupant remained trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.

It's understood one male occupant of the car suffered head and abdominal injuries.

Both were transported to hospital as a precaution.

While emergency services made their way to the scene, nearby residents offered assistance and impromptu traffic control.

Police said it was fortunate the incident happened in a 50km/h zone where the impact was much lower, but stressed to motorists about safe driving in all conditions.

It's understood the truck driver involved in the crash walked away unscathed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Grafton Police on 66420222.