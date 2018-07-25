'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING: Mary Stokker was victim of a dog attack in Rubyvale.

RUBYVALE'S Mary Stokker is lucky to be alive after being set upon by a number of large dogs "hellbent on killing".

The 77-year-old was walking to the shops for milk when the dogs escaped their yard on Goanna Flats Rd.

"They were hell bent on killing me," Ms Stokker said.

"Once they got me dragged to the ground, that's when they just started chewing - they were biting and shaking.

"I could have died.

"It was fearful, to the point where I laid on the ground and one was trying to rip my stomach open and one was holding me by the head."

She immediately pulled into the foetal position, not able to fight off the dogs, covering her most vulnerable body parts.

"At least I was strong enough, I was able to keep my throat and stomach covered - just the soft spots (were bitten)," she said.

"But I tell ya, it gave a fair chewing to the rest of me.

"I was lucky that a friend of mine came along and started booting at them."

The number of dogs involved has been reported as ranging from two to 10.

"When the police came down, all one of them said to me was 'you've got guts'," Ms Stokker said.

"I said, 'I nearly didn't have any'."

Officer in charge of Anakie Police Station Sergeant Paul Cognet said they received the call at 2.25pm on Saturday.

"Several bystanders, including tourists and local residents, came to the victim's aid, separating the dogs from the victim," he said.

"The dogs then ran back into a nearby residence, where they were secured behind the fencing."

Ms Stokker was transported to the Emerald Hospital with serious injuries.

"She suffered a variety of injuries, associated with being bitten and pulled to the ground; primarily puncture wounds to her right arm and lower right leg," Snr sgt Cognet said.

Police ensured the dogs were secured away from the public and made inquiries with the owner whilst waiting for a ranger from Central Highlands Regional Council, who are in charge of the investigation.

Snr Sgt Cognet said police assisted council with their investigation, "which ultimately resulted in some dogs being humanely destroyed in the yard of the address and other dogs being taken from the house".

A Central Highlands Regional Council spokesperson said it was reported the dogs in question escaped their Rubyvale property before attacking Ms Stokker.

They stated five large cross-breed dogs were put down and the council officers are enforcing compliance under local animal management law in relation to two more dogs that weren't involved in the attack that were kept on the same property.

"The dogs were put down in agreement with the dog owner and further animals were seized from the property and remain in care of council for the foreseeable future as council continues to investigate the incident," the spokesperson said.